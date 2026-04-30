Chinese parents rank UK ahead of US as top destination for overseas study, According to New Research by Public First

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by Public First for University College London (UCL) shows the UK is ahead of the US in one of the world's most competitive international student markets, with Chinese parents more likely to choose Britain as their preferred destination for overseas study.

The survey of 1,274 adults in China found that 36.5% of Chinese parents name the UK as their preferred overseas study destination, compared with 27% for the United States and 18% for Australia.

This matters because the global race for international students is intensifying. The UK is ahead in a market that matters and now has an opportunity to turn that lead into long-term economic and strategic advantage.

The findings also show the scale of demand. 99.4% of Chinese parents say they want their children to attend university. 85.2% say they would encourage study abroad for a degree. 87.8% believe overseas study benefits young people in China.

Commenting on the research, Jess Lister, Director and Head of Higher Education at Public First said: "China is one of the most important markets for UK higher education, and this research shows Britain currently has a clear edge over key competitors, underpinned by the strength and reputation of its education offer.

But advantages like this cannot be taken for granted. In a more competitive global market, the UK will need to work actively to sustain its appeal.

If Britain wants to maintain its lead here, ministers should treat international education not as a peripheral issue, but as a core part of both China policy and trade policy"

Commenting on the research, Dr Michael Spence, President & Provost, University College London, said: "These findings are encouraging and highlight the strong interest among Chinese students and families in high–quality international education. They reflect what I have heard during my visit to China from parents, counsellors, headteachers and prospective students. With many excellent global options available, people are making thoughtful choices about where they will be academically stimulated, supported and valued.

For those considering study overseas, academic excellence is fundamental, but so too is the experience that institutions and national systems offer. At UCL, we are proud to foster open, intellectually rigorous academic communities where students from China and around the world feel welcome, respected and able to engage confidently with different perspectives.

Universities have a vital role not only in attracting international students, but in creating inclusive environments where diverse talents can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and be stretched in ways that prepare them for global futures."

The UK hosted 143,200 Chinese students in 2024/25, while the US hosted 265,919. Even so, Chinese parents are more likely to choose Britain. The opportunity for the UK now is to convert that preference into lasting advantage.

About the research

Public First conducted an online survey for UCL of 1,274 adults aged 18 and over living in China. Results were weighted by age and gender group, region, and education level. The full research report is available to accredited media on request.

Key findings at a glance

UK vs US: 36.5% of Chinese parents name the UK as a top study destination, versus 27.0% for the US.

Near-universal ambition: 99.4% of Chinese parents want their children to attend university.

Pro-international: 85.2% would encourage their children to study abroad for a degree.

Broad endorsement: 87.8% believe studying abroad benefits young people in China.

Sources

https://opendoorsdata.org/annual-release/international-students/

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/students/where-from

Media enquiries

Interview opportunities with Dr Michael Spence are available.

About Public First

Public First is a policy, research, and strategy consultancy. We provide data and analysis to help shape public policy and public debates.

SOURCE Public First