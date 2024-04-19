CHINT LAUNCHES NEW LABEL AND EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR ITS PRODUCTS IN VIETNAM

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a global leader in smart energy solutions, today announced two new initiatives in Vietnam to support the country's smart energy ecosystem. The company has launched a new product warranty label to help consumers identify authorized products better and extended its warranty program for locally authorized products to three years.

CHINT's new product label indicating the extended 3-year warranty that will be rolled out in June 2024

Vietnam's rapidly growing economy is driving a surge in electricity demand. The Institute of Energy of Vietnam (IEV) warns that it will increase at a rate of 10-12% per year over the next decade. This rapid growth, one of the fastest in Asia, will challenge Vietnam's ability to secure enough energy sources. To resolve this challenge, Vietnam is actively developing a smart energy ecosystem.

However, the prevalence of parallel imports can disrupt its progress. Parallel import products may bypass essential quality control procedures, increasing the risk of malfunctions, shorter lifespans, and even safety hazards. Additionally, parallel imports often lack warranty coverage and after-sales support, leaving buyers with limited assistance if the device fails.

With the new warranty label, CHINT aims to empower local users with the ability to identify authorized products easily so as to get better peace of mind with the quality and durability of the products they use. This move reinforces CHINT's position as a trusted partner for Vietnam's smart energy future, promoting authorized products, customer safety, and commitment to after-sales service.

"At CHINT, we prioritize user safety and satisfaction by fostering a robust authorized distributor network," says Kehao Zhuang, Country Manager (Vietnam), CHINT Global. "This strategic approach ensures customers receive genuine products that meet the highest quality and safety standards. It goes beyond simply selling products – it's about building trust and empowering informed choices. By partnering with authorized distributors, we create a win-win for customers, distributors, and CHINT, promoting a sustainable ecosystem built on quality and trust."

CHINT has been operating in the Vietnamese market since 2005, supplying a comprehensive portfolio of electrical solutions via its strong network of distributors. This includes low-voltage products, power transmission and distribution equipment, new energy technologies, and electrical and control systems for buildings, factories, and apartment projects.

In terms of the warranty, all five of CHINT's core product lines manufactured in 2024 will now have their warranty extended from 18 months to 3 years. They include Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs), Contactors, Thermal relays, and Residual Current Operated Circuit Breakers (RCBOs). Customers who purchased these CHINT products manufactured in 2022 or 2023 will also benefit from this extended coverage till the end of 2026. From June 2024, CHINT's new product warranty labels will clearly reflect this extended warranty coverage.

The announcement was made at a partner event organized by CHINT in Vietnam. Apart from the updates, CHINT and its distributors explored emerging trends in smart energy solutions and discussed policy updates, commercial programs for authorized distributors and channel development plans. New product launches targeted towards the industrial and automation sectors were also showcased. These included industry-specific switches and sockets, pneumatic products, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), exrehigh current contactors, smart Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) for buildings, a new NBG series of MCBs specifically designed for Vietnam Electricity, and solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers and home energy storage systems.

Mr Aaron Trung Tran, Marketing Director of NGO LONG AN Co., Ltd, one of CHINT Global's authorized distributors, added, "We are thrilled with CHINT's new product label initiative. It will enable Vietnamese customers to better identify CHINT's authorized products, empowering them to make the right choice from the beginning. This added layer of clarity will give our customers peace of mind, knowing that they have purchased high-quality solutions backed by a reliable warranty and after-sales support. We fully support this program and believe it will benefit the Vietnamese market in our transition towards smart energy."

