CHINT STREAMLINES DATA CENTERS WITH FULL SUITE SKID SOLUTION

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a global leader in smart energy solutions, has launched the NIPower DC7000 Fusion Power Module, the latest offering of its prefabricated skid power module solutions for data centers. With this new power module, customers will have the opportunity to get ahead of the energy demands of today's evolving data centers, including those handling high-density applications and large-scale AI workloads amidst decreasing physical footprints.

The power module delivers high density, high performance and high availability with a streamlined carbon footprint thanks to factory prefabrication and modular construction. It integrates a selection of CHINT's self-developed, self-produced products into an all-in-one, prefabricated, high-performing module achieving an efficiency of as high as 97%. This modularity also allows for improved deployment time by 75%. In addition, it has a hot-swappable design feature for all modules that allows for increased availability.

The power module is also streamlined in size, making it the most compact 100kW/3U module to date. This design offers customers up to 40% space savings, enhancing flexibility for space and layout in data center conversions. It also enables companies building data centers to achieve higher construction scores by utilizing the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method.

"Artificial intelligence and other high-demand applications are driving the need for data centers to scale up their capacity at a faster pace. At CHINT, we have been exploring innovation opportunities that deliver greater data center performance and minimize environmental externalities," said Paul Lee, Director, Asia Pacific Strategic Segments, CHINT Global. "NIPower DC7000 is a showcase of how data center capabilities can push boundaries on the back of a lower carbon footprint. With this integrated solution, data center operators can also scale and execute without extensive work required on their existing configurations."

Lim Say Leong, Technical Director Asia Pacific, CHINT Global, added, "We are excited to be partnering with and enabling customers to build the next generation of data centers that not only use renewable energy, but also provide high electrical density to maximize space, utilize the latest technologies and be scalable enough for deployment. We look forward to collaborating with them to maximize the potential of the NIPower DC7000 in their data centers, whether it's for new or existing set ups."

Building on four decades of innovation and industrial expertise, CHINT is expanding its comprehensive product portfolio with the NIPower DC7000 Fusion Power Module. Its products include other leading power solutions in renewables, commercial, and industrial segments. These end-to-end solutions support businesses in more than 140 countries in areas of low-voltage, power transmission and distribution, water, gas and electricity metering, green energy and more. In addition, CHINT's key production factories have achieved net zero carbon emission, giving customers the peace of mind of their products being sustainably manufactured.

NIPower DC7000 Fusion Power Module comes as an integrated assembly of medium voltage transformer, medium and low-voltage switchgear, electrical components, and monitoring system, all independently developed and produced by CHINT. These products ensure the safe and reliable operation of IT and power equipment.

The Power Module is currently ready for Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. This line up will soon be added to other countries in Asia Pacific.

About CHINT Global

CHINT Global, at the forefront of delivering smart energy solutions, operates in over 140 countries. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and the development of green and low-carbon technology, CHINT continues to explore new ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, striving towards a brighter, greener future for all.

For more information about CHINT Global and its initiatives, please visit www.chintglobal.com.

