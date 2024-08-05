Chongqing Cultural Tourism Delegation Appears at Malaysia Travel Fair to Invite Guests

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, and coinciding with the launch of direct flights from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur and the inaugural flight to Penang, the Chongqing Cultural Tourism delegation made its debut at the 2024 Malaysia MITM Travel Fair. They successfully hosted the "Hello, Chongqing!" Kuala Lumpur Cultural Tourism Promotion, further consolidating and expanding the Southeast Asian tourist market.

Wen Jianghua, head of the Chongqing Cultural Tourism delegation expressed in his speech, "Chongqing is a modern international metropolis with beautiful scenery, local flavors, rich cultural heritage. We welcome visitors from all over to explore Chongqing, and experience our profound culture, natural beauty, cyberpunk elements, and lively atmosphere."

Liu Weikang, President of the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association, remarked, "Through the 'Hello, Chongqing!' Kuala Lumpur Cultural Tourism Promotion, we not only have the opportunity to deeply understand Chongqing's charming scenery and cultural heritage but also to experience Chongqing's intangible cultural heritage and cultural landscapes showcased through thematic cultural tourism introductions."

Zhou Qianhong, General Manager of Chongqing Bozhong International Travel Agency, emphasized the strong support from the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development for market entities like theirs. He expressed confidence and anticipation in cooperating with Malaysian partners to organize tourist visits to Chongqing, including a newly signed one-year charter flight cooperation agreement with relevant airlines.

In April 2023, Mayor Hu Henghua of Chongqing met with Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Tiong King Sing, pledging to facilitate mutual visits and enhance cultural and tourism exchanges. Subsequent efforts included discussions on establishing Malaysian tourism offices in Chongqing and launching encrypted direct flights. In June 2024, Deputy Director-General Zhu Mao of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development and Deputy Director-General Lee Thai Hung of Tourism Malaysia convened in Beijing for talks on deepening tourism cooperation, culminating in agreements to improve Malaysian visitor experiences in Chongqing and mutual support in promotional activities and new encrypted direct flights.

"In the fourth quarter of this year, Chongqing will host the 15th China Three Gorges International Tourism Festival and the 2024 Chongqing International Travel Trade Fair, inviting colleagues to deepen pragmatic cooperation in Chongqing, share development opportunities, and create a better future together!" The head of the Chongqing Cultural Tourism delegation invited travel industry professionals to the event.

SOURCE iChongqing