Chongqing Hosts Second International Consumer Products Expo 2024

CHONGQING, China , Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing – Chongqing – The Second Chongqing International Consumer Products Expo 2024 and Meet Sichuan & Chongqing Procurement Fair took place at the Chongqing International Convention & Exhibition Center from September 20 to 22.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, the expo hosted participants from 50 countries, 20 provincial regions, and over 10 global brands, featuring thousands of international products.

This year's expo included international participants from Canada, Belarus, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. It also featured representation from 20 Chinese provinces and over 10 Fortune 500 companies.

Consulates from countries such as Australia, Israel, Austria, Nepal, Pakistan, and Chile displayed their unique products, ranging from Belarusian chocolate to Nepalese high mountain tea.

Exhibits covered diverse categories, including imported food, health items, wine, and skincare products, catering to varied consumer preferences.

Meanwhile, international organizations collaborated to enhance global partnerships at the event, including the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, Enterprise Singapore, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and the Chongqing Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export.

The expo highlighted the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle by showcasing a wealth of resources from Sichuan, including Meishan, Luzhou, Dazhou, and Deyang. Numerous local innovative brands were featured, covering categories such as food, clothing, beauty, home furnishings, electronics, sporting goods, and outdoor camping equipment.

Additionally, local specialties from various Chinese provinces were showcased, including Ningxia's red wine and wolfberries, Xining's yak meat and highland barley wine, and Hainan's coconut cake.

An international consumption center is a key feature of any modern metropolis. In recent years, Chongqing has focused on becoming a top destination for international brands and a global hub for consumer goods.

By attracting numerous cross-border e-commerce brands and establishing international commodity distribution centers, the city has significantly enhanced its consumer offerings and increased the globalization of its local market.

Over the past three years, Chongqing has nurtured over 2,000 international and domestic brands, revitalizing the consumer landscape. The International Consumer Products Expo provided a valuable opportunity for citizens to explore special products and brands from around the world, meeting diverse consumer needs at competitive prices.

This event not only highlights the richness of international offerings but also emphasizes Chongqing's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive consumer marketplace.

SOURCE iChongqing