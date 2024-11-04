Chongqing Launches Boutique Consumption Month and Fourth Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival, Showcasing Global Fashion and Local Delights

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On the evening of November 3, the China International Consumer Center City (Chongqing) Boutique Consumption Month and the Fourth Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival were grandly inaugurated in Chongqing. This vibrant event featured a variety of activities aimed at promoting the development of Chongqing as an international consumption center, offering consumers a feast of fashionable goods at significant discounts.

That night, a video link connected the five international consumption center cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing — bridging thousands of miles to jointly launch the boutique consumption month.

Simultaneously, the Fourth Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival kicked off. Recognized as the most influential commercial consumption event in Yuzhong and throughout Chongqing, this carnival has been successfully held three times and has become a vital driver for enhancing regional commercial consumption.

Following the opening ceremony, Jiefangbei partnered with fashion media outlet Harper's Bazaar to present the international golden street show, aiming to create an international urban fashion experience. The event featured the first-ever show in China for the American designer brand Auteur, the renowned international brand Maison Amory, and the new luxury embroidery brand Tangxindan, which showcases the national intangible cultural heritage of Chinese gold and silver embroidery, marking its debut in Southwest China. Together, these presentations offered citizens a stunning visual feast that combined fashion, trends, and cultural depth.

From November 3 to 10, an 8-day international products exhibition will take place at Jiefangbei, featuring local specialties from countries such as Italy and Uruguay. Additionally, this event will connect with major commercial complexes in Yuzhong District, showcasing fashion and retail brands like Wensli Silk and Biemlfdlkk on the same stage.

To further stimulate new consumption and revitalize commercial activity, Yuzhong has selected nearly 30 special consumption scenes for the festival. Citizens can explore unique urban styles in areas like Luzumiao and Daijia Lane, as well as experience thrilling high-altitude activities, such as a walk in the clouds, offering breathtaking views from above.

During the event, Chongqing's three major business districts — including Jiefangbei-Chaotianmen — along with over 10 shopping centers and more than 30 distinctive districts and consumer areas will collaborate to promote sales and host nearly a month of on-site and off-site joint promotions. Major shopping centers and malls are offering substantial discounts, with autumn and winter new products available at up to 30% off, and additional subsidies for upgrading commercial appliances. Discounts will also be compounded, providing even greater savings for consumers.

