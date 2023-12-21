Chope Your Quench! Re.juve Drops Singapore's First Cold Pressed Juice Vending Machine at Tanglin Mall.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re.juve is excited to introduce Singapore's first true cold pressed juice vending machine at Tanglin Mall. This vending machine, located at Level B1 next to Market Blue and opposite B for Bagel, reflects our commitment to making it effortless for customers to access delicious, healthy, and honest drinks that are #GOODforYou.

Re.juve cold pressed vending machine

This initiative is a significant step towards offering healthier and more innovative beverage alternatives. Re.juve's juices are made exclusively from 100% organic vegetables and fresh fruits, without the use of concentrates. Offering high nutritional values in each bottle, they are also free from added sugars, water, and preservatives.

"Our mission has always been to be readily available where our customers are, offering them healthier choices wherever they are," says Nicholas Johannes, Director of Re.juve. "This launch at Tanglin Mall, known for its focus on fitness and wellness, is a perfect match for our vision." The presence of wellness-oriented tenants like Vive Active Pilates, Ambience Yoga, and Platinum Fitness aligns well with our mission.

The vending machine will initially offer our four most popular products: Asian Green, u.GLOW, Beat That, and Copacabana. It will also include two new products, Beat Guava and Green Guava. Plans are in place to periodically refresh the product selection, introducing new options to maintain variety. Starting today, enjoy a 10% discount on all juices. While stocks last!

The full range of juices is available at all Re.juve outlets and for online orders at www.rejuve.sg.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Re.juve Singapore