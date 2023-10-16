Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Goes Live with SAP SuccessFactors to Accelerate HR Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP Hong Kong today announced that Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group ("Chow Tai Fook"), the renowned jewellery retailer, has adopted SAP SuccessFactors to accelerate its human resources digital transformation. Leveraging SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SuccessFactors Recruiting solutions, Chow Tai Fook will streamline core HR processes, optimize recruitment, enhance employee experience and productivity of its workforce in Hong Kong and Macau of China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook is a household name with a respected portfolio of jewellery brands, including the iconic flagship brand CHOW TAI FOOK, CTF Watch, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE. The Group touches the hearts and minds of its discerning customers with a wide variety of jewellery products and attentive services through its extensive omnichannel retailing network.

With SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SuccessFactors Recruiting, Chow Tai Fook will optimize its HR operations in the following aspects:

Standardized HR processes and integrated data – Chow Tai Fook will deploy best practices to standardize HR processes across its operating regions and enhance employee experience with fast, intuitive access to self-service tools across devices. With SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, the company can harmonize data into one single platform to maintain key HR data and user profiles; and better manage work schedules, holiday calendars and leave requests.





"Chow Tai Fook boasts a rich heritage and nearly 95 years of experience in Mainland China and Hong Kong, establishing itself as one of the world's leading jewellery groups. Our unwavering commitment to fostering a people-centric culture and talent development has been instrumental in our success," said Theresa Lui, Chief People Officer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. "Building a strong and productive workforce is the key to drive sustainable business growth. To that end, we are leveraging SAP SuccessFactors to elevate our HR operations by streamlining processes, optimizing recruitment and making business decisions based on data-powered insights. We believe this digital transformation will empower employees and equip Chow Tai Fook with the agility to strategically align resources and operations, as well as to meet future development needs."

"Enterprises are renewing their focus on how to enhance employee experience," said Esmond Tong, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong. "They realize that using digital tools to streamline HR operations can create a workplace environment where employees are more engaged and productive. SAP SuccessFactors enables companies to achieve that through an agile, cloud-based digital platform, accessible anytime online and through mobile devices. SAP is proud to support Chow Tai Fook in its drive towards better employee performance and satisfaction."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions are cloud-based human experience management software applications that support core HR and payroll, talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, and employee experience management. The suite provides individualized experiences that keep employees happy, productive, and engaged. Launched in 2001 and part of the SAP family since 2012, SAP SuccessFactors solutions are used by over 262+ million users in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

