Christchurch Airport Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Weixin Pay to Strengthen Digital Payment Connectivity Across New Zealand's South Island

Through Kia Ora South, Christchurch Airport is supporting wider Weixin Pay acceptance across participating South Island tourism and merchant touchpoints, helping local businesses better serve Chinese mainland visitors.

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christchurch Airport, the gateway to New Zealand's South Island, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Weixin Pay to support wider digital payment acceptance across participating tourism, retail and visitor touchpoints in the South Island.

The MoU marks a further step in Christchurch Airport's work with regional tourism operators and local businesses through Kia Ora South, strengthening the region's payment infrastructure and helping participating merchants better welcome Chinese mainland visitors.

The signing ceremony took place at Tencent's Shenzhen headquarters and was attended by representatives from Christchurch Airport and Weixin Pay.

Strengthening Merchant Acceptance Across the South Island

Christchurch Airport plays an important role in connecting Chinese mainland visitors with destinations, experiences and businesses across New Zealand's South Island. Through Kia Ora South, the airport works with tourism operators, regional organisations and visitor-facing merchants to support a more coordinated approach to the Chinese mainland visitor segment.

Under the cooperation with Weixin Pay, Christchurch Airport is supporting broader Weixin Pay acceptance across participating South Island merchant touchpoints, including tourism experiences, retailers, hospitality operators and other local businesses serving international visitors.

For merchants, wider Weixin Pay acceptance can help reduce payment friction, support in-store conversion and provide a more familiar payment option for Chinese mainland visitors. For the regional tourism sector, the cooperation supports a more connected payment network across arrival, travel, shopping, dining and destination experiences.

Supporting a More Connected South Island Visitor Economy

As outbound travel from China continues to gain momentum, regional destinations are placing greater focus on digital infrastructure that can support Chinese mainland visitors across different stages of their trip.

Christchurch Airport's cooperation with Weixin Pay responds to this shift by helping connect airport touchpoints, local merchants and regional tourism partners through a payment method widely used by Chinese mainland visitors. The cooperation also creates opportunities for participating businesses to take part in future promotional activities, including digital offers, cashback campaigns and exchange-rate benefits.

While the core focus of the cooperation is broader Weixin Pay acceptance across the South Island, participating partners may also benefit from selected Weixin ecosystem touchpoints, including digital promotions and visitor-engagement tools that can support awareness, redemption and in-trip conversion.

Justin Watson, CE of Christchurch Airport, said: "This cooperation is a 'digital calling card' from the Kia Ora South alliance to our Chinese friends — a warm invitation that speaks their language. We look forward to delivering a seamless, home-away-from-home experience for Chinese visitors, while empowering local businesses across diverse sectors. Together, we are opening a new chapter in China–New Zealand regional collaboration and the fusion of culture and tourism."

"Christchurch Airport and the Kia Ora South alliance play an important role in connecting Chinese mainland visitors with South Island destinations, experiences and local businesses," said Monica Zheng, Oceania Regional Director of Weixin Pay. "Through this cooperation, Weixin Pay is pleased to support wider merchant acceptance across the region and help create a more connected payment experience for visitors as they travel through the South Island."

This Signing Ceremony was witnessed by 36 Kia Ora South participants from South Island of New Zealand. As the cooperation progresses, Christchurch Airport and Weixin Pay will continue working with regional partners to expand merchant acceptance and support digital payment connectivity, helping businesses better serve Chinese mainland visitors and strengthening the South Island's position as a welcoming, connected destination.

SOURCE Weixin Pay