RealNZ Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Weixin Pay to Enhance the New Zealand Experience for Chinese Mainland Visitors

New Zealand's leading tourism operator, RealNZ expands Weixin Pay acceptance and deepens its use of Weixin ecosystem services, helping Chinese mainland visitors enjoy a more familiar and convenient travel journey.

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNZ, one of New Zealand's leading tourism and ski field operators, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Weixin Pay to deepen its integration across the Weixin ecosystem and expand digital payment acceptance across key tourism services and visitor touchpoints.

The MoU marks the next phase of RealNZ's cooperation with Weixin Pay, moving beyond payment acceptance to a more connected digital engagement model that brings together Weixin Pay, Mini Program services and Weixin Channels. The signing ceremony took place at Tencent's Shenzhen headquarters and was attended by representatives from RealNZ and Weixin Pay.

Connecting Tourism Services Through the Weixin Ecosystem

RealNZ has established Weixin Mini Program ticket-booking capabilities and accepts Weixin Pay across selected tourism services and visitor experiences. Under the expanded MoU, RealNZ will further deepen its use of Weixin Pay, Mini Programs and Channels to build a more integrated digital pathway for Chinese mainland visitors.

Through this cooperation, RealNZ can use Weixin Channels to support content discovery and travel inspiration, its Mini Program to support activity selection, booking and offer access, and Weixin Pay to support payment, redemption and promotional offer usage at relevant visitor touchpoints.

For Weixin Pay, the cooperation with RealNZ provides an example of how destination operators can use the Weixin ecosystem as a broader business-engagement platform, not only as a payment tool. By connecting content, booking, payment and promotional mechanisms, the partnership supports a more structured model for tourism businesses seeking to serve Chinese mainland visitors.

Strengthening Tourism Engagement Through Digital Integration

As outbound travel from China continues to gain momentum, tourism operators are placing greater focus on digital infrastructure that can support Chinese mainland visitors across discovery, booking, payment and in-destination engagement.

RealNZ's expanded cooperation with Weixin Pay responds to this shift by building a more seamless connection between destination marketing, online booking, payment acceptance and offer redemption. The collaboration is expected to help RealNZ reduce payment barriers, improve campaign conversion and strengthen visitor engagement through Weixin's social, content and payment capabilities.

The partnership will also introduce more interactive marketing mechanisms this year, including a social group-based campaign with Weixin Pay and its partners. Through social sharing, group booking, cashback and exchange-rate benefits, RealNZ will be able to use Weixin Pay and related ecosystem touchpoints to support visitor engagement and in-trip conversion.

Dave Beeche, CEO of RealNZ, said: "New Zealand's South Island is home to world-class natural landscapes and a rich range of tourism experiences, and China remains an important visitor market for the local tourism industry. Through our cooperation with Weixin Pay, we hope to make it easier for Chinese visitors to discover and enjoy RealNZ experiences, while helping local businesses better understand, reach and serve this important market."

"Payment plays an important role in shaping the overall travel experience," added Monica Zheng, Oceania Regional Director of Weixin Pay. "By leveraging the integrated capabilities of Mini Programs, Weixin Channels and Weixin Pay, and introducing new features such as social invitation campaigns and cash rebates, we aim to make the exploration of natural wonders more fun, convenient and interactive."

Looking further ahead, RealNZ and Weixin Pay will continue to deepen their cooperation across RealNZ's tourism experiences in New Zealand's South Island, connecting cross-border payment services more closely with destination discovery, booking, promotion and in-trip engagement to support a more convenient, digital-first travel journey for Chinese mainland visitors.

SOURCE Weixin Pay