CHRISTMAS WITHOUT THE CHAOS: FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON SINGAPORE, RIVERVIEW LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER CHRISTMAS OFFSITE CATERING SERVICE WITH ISLAND-WIDE DELIVERY

Hotel-Quality Festive Feasts Now Available for Home and Corporate Celebrations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview is transforming holiday entertaining with the launch of its inaugural Christmas Offsite Catering Menus, available from 1 November to 31 December 2025. The new offering brings the hotel's signature festive flavours to homes and offices across the island, featuring curated buffets delivered with hotel-quality care. Guests can look forward to hearty roasts, flavourful sides, and sumptuous desserts that capture the warmth and spirit of the season.

Stress-Free Christmas Hosting

Signature Spread (Full Buffet)

Christmas hosting is supposed to be fun, but it rarely is. You spend weeks planning, days shopping, and the entire morning of Christmas Day sweating over a hot stove while your guests are relaxing with drinks. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview simplifies the season with freshly prepared, value-driven menus designed for stress-free hosting.

"Christmas entertaining shouldn't mean missing your own party," said Executive Chef Anthony Seah of Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview. "We've created these menus so hosts can enjoy the celebration alongside their guests, with the confidence that comes from hotel-quality cuisine."

Festive Menus with a Local Twist

Each menu combines classic Christmas dishes with distinctive local touches. Guests can choose from two Mini Buffet sets (from S$250+ per set, serves 10 to 12 persons), ideal for cosy gatherings, or two Full Buffet menus (from S$38+ per person for a minimum of 50 persons), perfect for larger parties and year-end office events.

The menus blend traditional festive favourites with local flavours. Highlights include Shepherd's Pie, Baked Salmon with Hollandaise Sauce, Baked Chicken with Rosemary, Cranberry and Pear, and Christmas Log Cake. The menus also feature Four Points Singapore's signature Durian Pengat, bringing a uniquely Singaporean element to traditional holiday delights.

Inclusive Dining for All, Delivered to You

With island-wide delivery and fuss-free booking, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview makes festive hosting simple. All menus are prepared without pork or lard, ensuring every guest can enjoy a feast that is inclusive, hearty and memorable.

Orders must be placed at least three days in advance. Book now to secure your Christmas celebration. To place an order, contact +65 6349 4840 or email [email protected]. Delivery charges apply, and full delivery terms and conditions are available on our website.

Festive Catering Menu Options

Menu Option Serving Size Price Mini Buffet Festive Essentials Set for 10 to 12 persons S$250+ per set Holiday Classic Set for 20 persons S$460+ per set Full Buffet Yuletide Seafood Min. order of 50 persons S$38+ per person Signature Spread Min. order of 30 persons S$58+ per person

FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON SINGAPORE, RIVERVIEW OFFSITE CATERING FAST FACTS

Location: Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

328 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629

Orders: Call +65 6349 4840

[email protected]

About Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview Offsite Catering

Launched in March 2025, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview Offsite Catering brings the hotel's trusted hospitality and restaurant-quality cuisine beyond its doors, directly to homes, offices and event venues across the island. From intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate functions, the catering service delivers the same level of quality, flavour and care that guests have come to expect from Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview.

About Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Located along the tranquil stretch of the Singapore River at Robertson Quay, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview offers authentic local experiences with modern comfort. The hotel is strategically positioned near key attractions including Clarke Quay, Chinatown, Orchard Road, and Tiong Bahru — making it a favourite for both leisure and business travellers. The property features 476 rooms and suites, flexible event spaces, and a variety of dining options that reflect Singapore's rich cultural heritage.

