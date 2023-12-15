Christmasland 2023 in New Taipei City Dazzles with 3D Light Projection Shows -- 'Shining Again' and 'Sweet Moments' Showcased Alternately

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Christmasland in New Taipei City, Taiwan, as organized by Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government, officially opened on November 17th, and will illuminate the city for a consecutive 46 days. A special Christmas tree resembling the forest canopy has been crafted for this occasion, surrounded by vibrant dessert cakes and adorned with layered lighting designs that mimic frosting on a cake. This enchanting setup aims to create a romantic atmosphere throughout New Taipei City.

A special Christmas tree resembling the forest canopy has been crafted for the occasion, and layered with lighting designs. (Photo courtesy of Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government )

One of the highlights of Christmasland is the spectacular light projection show featuring Santa Bear and his friends: Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Chocobi, Macaron, and Robbie. The show, displayed on the facade of New Taipei City Hall, commences with "Shining Again." In this segment, Santa Bear, initially motionless, springs to life following a laser scan, entertaining the audience with playful antics.

Accompanied by Gingerbread Man, Santa Bear's animated tales transform the building into a lively visual spectacle. Enhanced with LED strips, this dynamic display covers the entire venue, setting a new record for Christmasland's widest projection range and providing an engrossing, sensory-rich experience.

The second show, "Sweet Moments," begins with lasers cutting across the surface of New Taipei City Hall, deconstructing squares and interweaving lines. A giant, colorful candy ball then appears, breaking down the building into various-sized blocks as vibrant candy balls descend from the sky, instantly filling New Taipei City Hall with the sweet fragrance of Christmas. Following this, with detailed animation design and naked-eye 3D projection technology, Santa Bear and his friends appear to wave and greet the audience up close.

This vibrant showcase also incorporates motifs of colorful balloons symbolizing the 29 districts of New Taipei City, alongside an array of desserts, creating a visually impressive Christmas celebration.

For additional information, visitors are encouraged to explore the New Taipei City Tourism website, the official Christmasland website, or the New Taipei Travelers Facebook page.

"2023 Christmasland in New Taipei City" Event Website: https://christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw/

New Taipei City Tourism Website: https://newtaipei.travel

New Taipei Tourism Facebook Fan page: http://www.facebook.com/ntctour

SOURCE Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government