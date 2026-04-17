Chula Launches 2026 "Chula LINK Scholarship" for International Graduate Students

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Chulalongkorn University

17 Apr, 2026, 17:51 CST

BANGKOK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has officially announced the opening of applications for the Chula LINK Scholarship 2026, a funding program aimed at attracting talented international students to pursue graduate studies in Thailand.

The scholarship—formally known as Chulalongkorn Leaders in International Networks and Knowledge (LINK)—is available for the first semester of the 2026 academic year and supports students enrolling in master's or doctoral programs at the university.

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Chula Launches 2026 Chula LINK Scholarship for International Graduate Students
Chula Launches 2026 Chula LINK Scholarship for International Graduate Students

Who is Eligible?

Applicants must:

Scholarship Coverage

The Chula LINK Scholarship provides a comprehensive financial package, including:

  • Full tuition fees
  • A monthly living allowance
  • Round-trip airfare

Application Details

The application period runs from March 20 to 24 May 2026.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal:

https://grantgateway.research.chula.ac.th/www/Home/program?id=66f8e76b790f9b24f100000b

Contact Information

For questions related to the scholarship program, please contact:

The Office of International Affairs, Chulalongkorn University
18th Floor, Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330
LINE OA: @chula.oia
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +66 2 218 3333
Website: https://www.inter.chula.ac.th/

For technical issues or questions about the application platform, please contact:

Mr. Patipan Duangdee
GrantGateway Administrator
Phone: +66 2 218 0247
Email: [email protected]

The program reflects Chulalongkorn University's ongoing commitment to strengthen international collaboration and fostering a global academic network. By offering financial support and access to advanced study, the university aims to cultivate future leaders across diverse fields of knowledge.

Continue reading a full article on the website:  https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/298837/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

Continue reading a full article on the website:  https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/298837/

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

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