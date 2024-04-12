Chula Ranks No.1 in Thailand for 32 Subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

12 Apr, 2024

BANGKOK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 have been announced on April 10, 2024. Chulalongkorn University is ranked No. 1 in Thailand for 32 subjects and Top 200 in the world with 30 outstanding subjects.

Chulalongkorn University ranks first among Thai universities for 32 subjects across five broad subject areas, as follows

Art & Humanities in eight subjects:

  • Architecture & Built Environment
  • Art & Design
  • English Language & Literature
  • History
  • Linguistics
  • Modern Languages
  • Performing Arts
  • Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies

Engineering & Technology in seven subjects:

  • Computer Science & Information Systems
  • Engineering – Chemical
  • Engineering – Civil & Structural
  • Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
  • Engineering – Mechanical
  • Engineering – Mineral & Mining
  • Engineering – Petroleum

Natural Sciences in six subjects:

  • Chemistry
  • Earth Sciences
  • Environmental Sciences
  • Geography
  • Materials Sciences
  • Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management in ten subjects:

  • Accounting & Finance
  • Anthropology
  • Business & Management Studies
  • Economics & Econometrics
  • Education & Training
  • Law & Legal Studies
  • Politics
  • Social Policy & Administration
  • Sociology
  • Sports-Related Subjects

Life Sciences & Medicine in one subject:

  • Dentistry

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is globally ranked in 53 disciplines, with 38 of them announced on the QS website.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 indicators include academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and international research networks with each indicator categorized differently according to the subject.

Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 at https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/154935/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

