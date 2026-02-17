BANGKOK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Chulalongkorn University have developed a new cookbook designed to improve nutrition, safety, and quality of life for older adults and people with swallowing difficulties, or dysphagia. Titled Happy to Swallow: 52 Simple Recipes for Delicious Dysphagia Meals, the publication adapts popular Thai dishes into texture-modified meals that are safe to swallow while remaining visually appealing and flavorful.

Chula Researchers Reimagine Thai Cuisine for People with Swallowing Disorders

The cookbook is led by Assitstant Professor Dr. Varanya Techasukthavorn, the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. It builds on the team's earlier work, 46 IDDSI-Compliant Swallowing Practice Menus, Thailand's first cookbook developed under the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI). The new volume translates years of academic research on texture-modified foods into practical guidance for home kitchens and care settings.

The book features 52 recipes spanning familiar Thai main dishes, desserts, and beverages that have been redesigned to reduce choking risk while preserving authentic flavor and presentation. Each recipe was tested and refined in a kitchen laboratory to ensure safety, palatability, and nutritional adequacy.

Malnutrition remains a significant concern among older adults and individuals with dysphagia, many of whom avoid eating due to fear of choking or dissatisfaction with unappealing puréed foods. To address this, all recipes are developed by professional dietitians to provide balanced nutrients and adequate energy intake. The cookbook emphasizes natural, locally available ingredients and minimizes the use of additives, making it accessible to families and caregivers.

All dishes comply with IDDSI standards, a globally recognized framework used in hospitals and long-term care facilities to classify food textures and liquid thickness. The bilingual Thai-English format broadens the book's reach to international caregivers, healthcare professionals, and foreign seniors living in Thailand.

The publication forms part of a national research project examining the implementation of IDDSI-based diets in hospitals nationwide and is partially funded by the Ratchadapisek Somphot Fund of Chulalongkorn University. Researchers say the project aims not only to improve nutrition and safety, but also to restore dignity, confidence, and enjoyment at the dining table.

Happy to Swallow is available as a free digital download and for purchase through designated online platforms, serving as a practical resource for caregivers and health professionals seeking safer, culturally familiar meals for people with swallowing difficulties.

Contact LINE Official Account: @dysphagiadiet.th for more information.

Read the full article and download Happy to Swallow: 52 Simple Recipes for Delicious Dysphagia Meals for free at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/278578

The book is available for purchase via the Happy to Swallow Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/happytoswallow/

Read the full article at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/278578/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University

