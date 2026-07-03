Chula Rises to 19th in the World for Sustainability, the Only Thai University in Asia's Top 10 and ASEAN's Top 5

BANGKOK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, which assess universities' contributions to sustainability and societal impact, Chulalongkorn University has been ranked 19th in the world, marking a remarkable leap of 25 places from 44th globally in 2025. Chula is also the only Thai university to be placed in the global Top 20, the Top 10 in Asia, and the Top 5 in ASEAN, while maintaining its position as Thailand's No. 1 university for sustainability for the second consecutive year.

Chula Ranked 19th in the World

The THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 (formerly known as the THE Impact Rankings), announced on June 24, 2026, evaluates how higher education institutions worldwide contribute to advancing sustainability and creating positive societal impact in accordance with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year's improved ranking reflects Chula's outstanding performance across several SDGs, particularly the following:

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

SDG 14: Life Below Water

The THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 evaluated 1,646 universities from 116 countries, measuring performance across all 17 SDGs as well as overall sustainability impact.

For more information on the rankings, visit the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Continue reading a full article on the website: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/414871/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has been ranked Thailand's No. 1 university for the 17th consecutive year (since 2009) in the newly released QS World University Rankings 2026. The university is ranked 221st in the world and places among the world's Top 100 in two key indicators: Academic Reputation (89th) and Employment Outcomes (64th).

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University