BANGKOK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross Society and Specialty Innovation Co., Ltd., held a press conference announcing the licensing agreement for research utilization and the launch of "SALYWA", an artificial saliva product made from Thai herbal extracts. The product is designed to relieve dry mouth and reduced saliva production, particularly among cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy and elderly individuals. The initiative aims to bring Thai research into practical use under the concept of "Innovation for Society."

Chula, Thai Red Cross Society Partner to Bring “SALYWA” Artificial Saliva to Patients

The press conference took place on March 6, 2026, at the reception hall on the 1st floor of the Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara (Charoen Suvaddhano) Building, Thai Red Cross Society. The event featured Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University; Mr. Tej Bunnag, Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Panvipa Krisdaphong, Managing Director of Specialty Innovation Co., Ltd., who discussed the goals of the collaboration to promote Thai innovation for societal benefit and to advance research toward industrial-scale production.

The event also included a panel discussion titled "Artificial Saliva Innovation: From Research to the SALYWA Product." The session highlighted the ideas and development process behind transforming laboratory research into a practical product. Speakers included Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pichit Suwanprakorn, Chairman of the Education and Research System Management Committee at the Thai Red Cross Society; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanaungnit Kingpetch, the lead researcher from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Panvipa Krisdaphong, with the discussion moderated by Dr. Kittilak Julasathien.

SALYWA: Artificial Saliva from Thai Herbal Research

SALYWA is an artificial saliva innovation developed from research conducted by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kanaungnit Kingpetch and her team from the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University. The innovation is protected under a petty patent jointly held by Chulalongkorn University and the Thai Red Cross Society.

The product is formulated using Thai herbal extracts, particularly ginger extract, which helps stimulate natural saliva secretion. It features a Dual-Action concept, designed both to coat the oral cavity and increase moisture, leaving users with a comfortable and refreshed feeling after use.

Addressing Chronic Dry Mouth

Chronic dry mouth (Xerostomia) is a common condition, especially among head and neck cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. More than 70–80% of such patients experience reduced salivary gland function, which can cause difficulty eating and swallowing and increase the risk of oral infections.

At the same time, Thailand is rapidly becoming a fully aged society, with more than 13 million people aged 60 and above, representing over 20% of the population. This makes dry mouth and reduced saliva production a significant health issue affecting the quality of life of many people.

Product Details

SALYWA is designed to be easy to use and safe, classified as not a drug and sugar-free, making it suitable for elderly individuals, cancer patients, and people with low saliva production.

The product is available in two forms:

Artificial saliva gel – 50 ml, 300 THB

Artificial saliva spray – 30 ml, 275 THB

Users can rinse or spray the product in the mouth 3–4 times daily when experiencing dry mouth or when additional oral moisture is needed.

Innovation for Society

This collaboration reflects the concept of "Innovation for Society." In addition to selling the product at a standard price, the private sector also supports the distribution of artificial saliva products through a charitable fund. These products will be provided free of charge to underprivileged patients, enabling them to access Thai-developed innovations.

The initiative highlights the role of collaboration between academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and industry in transforming research knowledge into sustainable societal benefits.

Those interested in supporting the project can donate to the "Artificial Saliva Support Fund for Patients" at the Donation Center, Administration Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society (Tel. +66 2 256 4000 ext. 4397).

Continue reading a full article on the website: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/292774/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

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SOURCE Chulalongkorn University