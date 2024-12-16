BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Chulalongkorn University have developed an innovative nano-coating archival varnish that extends the lifespan of paper-based materials for 15–20 years. This innovation protects documents, paintings, and photographs from decay, mold, and discoloration, making it ideal for preserving cultural heritage in Thailand's hot and humid climate.

Chula’s Nano-Coating Innovation to Preserve Documents and Artworks for Decades

Traditional preservation methods in Thailand, such as storing items in ziplock bags in cool, dry environments, only provide limited protection. Recognizing this gap, Dr. Lunjakorn Amornkitbamrung, a C2F postdoctoral researcher; Associate Professor Dr. Kanet Wongravee from the Faculty of Science, and Lecturer Dr. Panita Silapavithayadilok from the Faculty of Arts collaborated to create the nano-coating solution. Their invention recently earned the Good Invention Award 2023 from the National Research Council and is already used by leading libraries nationwide.

The varnish expands on Dr. Lunjakorn's doctoral research at the University of Graz, Austria, where he explored the use of natural extracts to slow paper decay. Upon returning to Thailand, he adapted the formula to withstand the country's hot and humid climate. Laboratory aging tests simulating 20 years of wear demonstrated that coated paper remains stronger, resists yellowing, and is mold-free compared to uncoated paper.

Made entirely from organic cellulose extract using nanocomposite technology, the varnish is safe for both users and materials. It enhances the durability of paper by 65% while being waterproof, UV-proof, mold-resistant, and stain-resistant. It also works on various cellulose-based materials, including textiles, wood, and antiques, preserving their condition without altering their appearance.

Libraries such as Chulalongkorn University's Central Library and Chiang Mai University's Central Library report positive results after applying the varnish to preserve their ancient documents. The research team is now expanding its scope to develop solutions for other materials like woodworking and stucco, ensuring the varnish adheres to preservation guidelines.

Dr. Lunjakorn envisions this innovation benefiting not only institutions but also individuals seeking to safeguard important documents, artwork, and memorabilia. By addressing challenges specific to Thailand's climate, this nano-coating varnish offers a sustainable and scientifically backed solution for conserving history and cultural heritage for future generations.

The product has already been patented and is manufactured under the trademark SalvaStory.

