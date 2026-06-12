Church Leaders Join Mayor Linda Aitken in Prayer for WA's Fastest Growing City

PERTH, Australia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church leaders from across the City of Wanneroo gathered with Mayor Linda Aitken on Friday 12 June for the Wanneroo Prayer Breakfast, held at the Wanneroo Civic Centre, coming together to pray for the city and hear first-hand about the challenges facing Western Australia's fastest growing community.

The City of Wanneroo is the fastest growing local government area in Western Australia, taking in 36 suburbs stretching from Koondoola and Alexander Heights in the south to Yanchep and Two Rocks in the north. As the region grows, so do the pressures on households and neighbourhoods — and the breakfast focused on how churches and local government can work together to address the challenges facing people across the city and serve their neighbours.

Mayor Aitken thanked church leaders for their contribution to the community, telling Bruce Chant, who leads Kingdomcity's Butler campus:

"Thank you for all the work you're doing to add value to the City of Wanneroo. It's great to see the churches engaging with the community. We are so happy with our partnership with churches like Kingdomcity to serve the people in our city."

In her address, the Mayor called for a united effort across her city.

"We are all encouraged to lift people up, loving one another, caring for our community. Together, we must make a lasting difference," she said.

Nick Scott, who led Mt Pleasant Baptist Church for 29 years, spoke about the unity among Christian churches across the city and their shared commitment to working together for its people, while Ben Gould of the Love Our Suburb initiative from C3 Hepburn Heights closed the gathering by praying a blessing over the people of the city.

Troy Anderson from Kingdomcity in Wangara said the breakfast reflected a genuine sense of hope for the region.

"It was amazing to see leaders and people from different churches and denominations come together to pray for our city," Pastor Anderson said. "Moments like this remind us that we're stronger when we work together. I love being part of what God is doing in our community, and I believe as we continue to serve, love people and bring hope, we'll see lasting change across our city."

Kingdomcity's Wangara and Butler campuses serve communities across the City of Wanneroo and form part of the church's seven campuses across Perth.

About Kingdomcity:

Kingdomcity is a global Christian church movement founded in 2006 by Pastor Mark Varughese. The largest church in Perth, with 20,000 people attending its seven campuses across the city and more than 70,000 across 47 locations globally, Kingdomcity exists to connect, equip and empower people to bring the reality of God to their world.

SOURCE Kingdomcity