CICPE 2026 Sanya Boat Festival: Core Highlights Unveiled

SANYA, China, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 15 to 18, the CICPE 2026 Sanya Boat Festival will be held at the Sanya International Yacht Center, co-organized by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. With the theme "Window of China, Voyage to Future", the event focuses on technological export, international connectivity, and transaction implementation, aiming to become a global showcase for Chinese yacht brands and a landmark Asia-Pacific yacht exhibition.

Highlight 1: Three-Zone Synergy & Immersive Experience

The main venue covers 18,000 sqm of land and 148,800 sqm of water, featuring six specialized zones including Chinese Boat Manufacturing Export, Green Boat Innovation, and "Yacht +" Lifestyle Showcase. Collaborating with Sanya Visun Royal Yacht Club (sailing race experiences) and Serenity Marina Sanya (yacht sea-outing experiences), it forms a "Yacht Center + Visun Royal Yacht Club + Serenity Marina " three-zone synergy model.

The festival integrates "Exhibition + Competition + Conference + Gathering + Awards", offering immersive scenarios like "Yacht + Cuisine, Lure Fishing". Shuttle buses connect visitors to duty-free areas, enhancing "Exhibition + Consumption" integration and commercial conversion.

Highlight 2: Record-Breaking Premieres

Premieres remain a key attraction, with 24 debut models confirmed—exceeding the initial 15. This includes 15 yachts (9 global premieres by domestic brands such as Huanzhu and AYANA, 6 domestic premieres by international brands like Britain's PRINCESS S72) and 9 water sports products (5 global premieres by domestic brands, 4 domestic premieres by Canadian brands).

The exhibition gathers leading global and domestic manufacturers: France's Lagoon, Italy's Ferretti, Germany's Bavaria, the U.S.' Sea Ray, and domestic giants like SeaToWorld. A total of 200 yachts are on display, including 5 super yachts over 80 feet, alongside over 90 supporting enterprises.

Highlight 3: Industrial Promotion & Policy Advantages

Authoritative releases include the 2025 China Yacht Industry Development Report by the Cruise, Yacht & Boat Branch of China Tourism Automobile and Vessel Association, providing guidance for high-quality development. The 3rd Hainan International Yacht Design Competition awards ceremony will also be held, collecting 110 entries (including 11 overseas works from 7 countries) — a record high, reflecting its international influence.

Leveraging Hainan Free Trade Port policies, the festival hosts supporting events: Inaugural Meeting of Sanya Yacht Import and Export Trade Association, Sino-Foreign Yacht Industry Seminar, and business matchmaking sessions, fostering industry collaboration and transaction conversion.

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.