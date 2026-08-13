CiDi Reports 97% Revenue Growth in First Interim Results Since Listing, with Robotics Business Achieving Initial Commercial Revenue

Total revenue grew by 97% yoy, and gross profit up 204% as adjusted net loss narrows 82%, bringing the company closer to breakeven

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CiDi (03881.HK) , a pioneer in Heavy-Duty Embodied AI, unveiled its 2026 interim performance report today. This marks the company's first half-year financial disclosure following its main board listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the first half of 2026, CiDi continued its evolution from autonomous driving into heavy-duty embodied intelligence, entering a new phase of scaled commercialization, delivering a total revenue growth rate of 97% and a gross profit increase of 204%.

CiDi's Autonomous Mining Truck Business Secures a Top-tier Global Market Position CiDi launched the TAG series—the Industry's First V2P Smart Terminal

Revenue records an increase of 97% as profitability improves and cash position strengthens

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, CiDi recorded total revenue of RMB 804 million, representing year on year growth of 97.0%. Revenue from Autonomous Driving increased 107.3% year on year to RMB 784 million, accounting for 97.6% of total revenue.

Profitability improved alongside the strong revenue growth. Gross profit increased 204% year on year to RMB 212 million, while gross margin rose by 9.3 percentage points, from 17.1% in the prior-year period to 26.4%. Adjusted net loss narrowed by 82% year on year to approximately RMB 19.68 million, and adjusted net margin improved from -27.2% to -2.4%, bringing the company closer to break-even.

CiDi also significantly strengthened its liquidity position. Cash and cash equivalents reached RMB 1.214 billion during the reporting period, compared with RMB 186 million in the prior-year period, an increase of RMB 1.028 billion, or 551.7% year on year. The strong cash buffer provides robust financial backing to scale existing product lines, iterate core technology and expand its global market footprints.

CiDi operates an asset-light business model focused on product sales and technology enablement. The company sells autonomous mining trucks and dispatching systems directly to end-user mine operators without owning operating assets or participating in mine operations, allowing it to concentrate resources on its core heavy-duty embodied intelligence technology platform and convert scale more directly into gross profit.

"Our heavy-duty embodied AI business is moving from scaled deployment to value realization. Building on our proprietary core technology platform, we have extended our intelligent capabilities from autonomous driving to operational robotics, marking an important shift from a single-product offering to a coordinated multi-product portfolio. We believe this will provide a new foundation for our next phase of growth," said Dr. Albert Hu, CEO of CiDi.

MetaMine thrives in over 40 mines with total deployment of 1900 units and Task Robotics monetizes initial revenue

As of the close of H1 2026, cumulative shipments of CiDi's intelligent products had reached 23,000 units. Its autonomous driving segment recorded over 3,400 delivered and pending vehicles, acting as the primary revenue driver, while industrial robots, smart hardware and related services emerged as fast-growing secondary growth pillars to form a diversified revenue framework.

Autonomous driving remained CiDi's solid core business, with its autonomous mining truck division securing a top-tier global market position. Autonomous logistics haulage for cross-border freight, terminal transfer and bulk material short-distance transportation also delivered landmark commercial breakthroughs.

CiDi continued to upgrade MetaMine, its fully autonomous, system-level solution for mining operations. By the end of the reporting period, cumulative shipments of autonomous mining trucks had exceeded 1,900 units, an increase of 213.57% compared to the same period last year. The solution had been deployed at nearly 40 mines worldwide, delivering stable round-the-clock unmanned haulage operations across diverse mine types and complex working conditions, covering all core workflows: overburden stripping, coal loading & hauling, waste dump transportation, charging/swapping energy replenishment and crusher feeding.

Seven mines are now operating fleets of more than 100 autonomous mining trucks on a routine basis, with the largest single-mine deployment exceeding 220 vehicles. In February 2026, CiDi signed an order with Guangna Group for 500 autonomous mining trucks, which, as of the end of June, represented the world's largest single formal procurement order in the autonomous mining truck sector.

The Autonomous Logistics Truck business also expanded. During the first half, CiDi secured domestic and overseas bulk short-haul orders for more than 400 vehicles, with partial batches already delivered for commercial trials. The company's logistics trucks have achieved stable routine operations in benchmark projects including the China–Vietnam cross-border logistics corridor and Chengdu International Railway Port.

CiDi's Task Robotics portfolio, built on the same underlying technology platform as its autonomous driving business, achieved its first commercial revenue during H1 2026, generating RMB 3.082 million. The company shipped 34 roboexcavator units; its open-pit explosives‑charging robot rolled off the production line; its metallurgical ladle robot entered operation; and an underground mining and tunnelling robot completed design, development and manufacturing. CiDi is also pursuing an open-ecosystem strategy focused on the embodied intelligence "brain", working with quadruped and humanoid robot manufacturers to develop a broader range of mining robots, including inspection robots and underground humanoid robots.

The intelligent hardware and services business also recorded progress across multiple product lines. V2X product shipments exceeded 2,000 units during the reporting period. CiDi launched a V2P intelligent hardware product and a "V2X + open-pit mine" safety solution. Its SIL4-grade autonomous train perception system has been deployed in nine provinces and municipalities across China. New orders for the company's Guardian solution commercial-vehicle safety solution exceeded 10,000 units, with business coverage spanning more than 20 provinces, over 100 transportation companies and multiple commercial-vehicle categories.

Core Technology Platform Supports Scale and International Expansion

CiDi's ability to deploy products at scale is underpinned by its proprietary heavy-duty embodied AI technology platform.

The platform integrates a unified data engine, a heavy-duty world model, and a fleet-level collaborative decision-making and dispatching system, creating a closed technology loop that can be reused across a range of heavy-duty operating scenarios.

By the end of the reporting period, the platform had supported more than 2,000 intelligent machines in commercial operations for a cumulative period of more than 1,300 days, while maintaining a record of zero safety accidents. This deployment base supports a continuous cycle of scaled deployment, data accumulation, model iteration and performance improvement.

Looking ahead, CiDi plans to continue investing in physical AI technology and its commercialization in China and overseas, using a unified technology platform and diversified product portfolio to advance heavy equipment from conventional operating tools toward autonomous intelligent agents. In mining, the company intends to accelerate scaled deployment of specialized robots for excavation, drilling and charging. CiDi also plans to extend its robotics portfolio into logistics, large-scale infrastructure and transport engineering, while expanding autonomous heavy-duty truck applications from closed environments toward broader use cases such as trunk-line logistics.

Internationally, CiDi plans to prioritize markets including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, followed by Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, enabling intelligent‑mining upgrades and low‑carbon transformation for mine operators globally.

About CiDi

www.cidi.ai

Founded in 2017, CiDi (03881.HK) is a global pioneer in Heavy-Duty Embodied AI, building on its established capabilities in autonomous driving, robotics, and intelligent mobility technologies for heavy-duty industrial applications. CiDi operates across three business lines: Autonomous Driving, especially autonomous mining trucks and autonomous logistics trucks; Task Robots for excavation, rock drilling, explosive charging and other heavy-equipment operations; and the Intelligent Hardware and Services, including automotive-grade perception and V2X products and solutions for resource extraction and transport, bulk logistics, large-scale infrastructure and transportation engineering. The company was named to the Forbes China 2026 AI Tech Enterprises Top 50 and the Fortune China 2025 Top 50 Tech Companies.

SOURCE CiDi