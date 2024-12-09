CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2025: Asia's premier furniture manufacturing event returns to shape the future

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the beating hub of Asia's furniture manufacturing industry, CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2025, organised by Koelnmesse and China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd., is set to redefine innovation, collaboration and growth within the region. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving market, the international flagship event will empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions and connect them with global leaders in the supply chain from 28 to 31 March 2025.

Spanning nearly 180,000 square metres, the exhibition will host over 1,500 leading exhibitors — including more than 230 internationally recognised brands — showcasing a comprehensive range of solutions for the furniture production ecosystem. Covering the full spectrum from advanced woodworking machinery and hardware accessories to premium materials and surface innovations, the event will highlight how industry leaders are addressing the dual priorities of sustainability and customisation.

Unleashing new productivity for a changing market

The furniture industry faces unprecedented challenges in an era marked by changes in consumer behaviours, rising demand for personalised designs and the growing emphasis on green practices. The transition from an expansion-driven market to a values-driven one is reshaping the competitive landscape.

CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2025 will address these issues head-on by presenting new technologies, materials and business models that drive efficiency and enhance design possibilities. Attendees will be able to discover innovations designed to transform production lines and improve scalability while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship and environmental standards.

The 2025 line-up features prominent names in the field of interior design such as Schattdecor, Impress, Interprint, LamiGraf, Match Graphics, Munksjö, RENOLIT and more besides. Renowned suppliers such as Baillie Lumber, Pollmeier and Pfleiderer in the Wood & Panels segment, as well as Boyteks, GTA and LIEN'A in the Textiles & Materials segment, will also be in attendance to showcase the latest sustainable and innovative solutions.

The organisation of the German pavilion, the return of the Turkish pavilion, a strong presence at the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) pavilion, as well as representations by American Softwoods and the Quebec Wood Export Bureau will further diversify the event's offerings. Attendees will be able to explore the latest advances in wood and wood products, hardware and components, textiles and more.

Inspiring excellence through signature events

The exhibition's highlight is the prestigious interzum guangzhou Award, which celebrates breakthroughs in furniture components, materials and technologies. Presented in the Exclusive and Outstanding Furniture Accessories categories, the 2025 interzum guangzhou Award is now open for entries, with the winners to be announced during the exhibition. Judged by an international panel of experts, the awards highlight game-changing innovations and serve as a guide to future industry trends.

The Business Matching Programme will return to the fair, providing bespoke networking opportunities for procurement managers and buyers to connect with the right suppliers. With tailored tours and exclusive access to leading brands, the programme provides a highly efficient service and is a rewarding experience for attendees.

Visitor registration for interzum guangzhou is now open. To find out more about the event, visit www.interzum-guangzhou.com.

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse GmbH

Koelnmesse GmbH

Koelnmesse generated more than 400 million euro in revenue worldwide in 2019 and has a workforce of more than 1,000 people. As a city trade fair location in the heart of Europe, it is home to the third-largest trade fairgrounds in Germany and ranks among the top ten in the world, with approximately 400,000 m² of hall space and outdoor area.

China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd.

The China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd. is a highly qualified and experienced exhibition company. For more than 50 years, it has been organizing the China Import and Export Fair (also known as the Canton Fair), the largest trade fair in China. It is also the organizer of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair -Guangzhou), Asia's biggest furniture trade fair.

Koelnmesse – Global inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces

Koelnmesse is the world's top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces. Alongside events like imm cologne and interzum, other formats hosted at the trade fair hub of Cologne such as ORGATEC, spoga+gafa, FSB and aquanale are among the most internationally renowned and established industry gatherings. These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres. To complement the events in Cologne, Koelnmesse is constantly strategically expanding its portfolio in key growth markets around the globe. Its foreign trade fairs include La Feria De Diseño Medellín - powered by imm cologne in Colombia, ORGATEC TOKYO in Japan, ORGATEC INDIA in Mumbai and the events in the interzum brand family: interzum guangzhou in China, interzum bogota in Colombia, interzum jakarta in Indonesia and interzum forum italy in Italy. New to Koelnmesse's Living, Contract and Public Spaces portfolio is FSB Sports Show Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

