CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2024 - "Surpass" as the new motto of the show

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFM/interzum guangzhou is THE premier event for the Asian furniture manufacturing sector and is scheduled to be held from 28th to 31st March 2024 at the Canton Fair Complex. Every year, the event in Guangzhou brings together the world's leading players in wood processing, furniture production and interior design.

"Surpass" is the motto of this year's exhibition.

Companies that want to remain competitive, grow and take a leading position in the dynamic, changing market of the furniture industry must rethink their strategy. They need to rethink old patterns, reposition themselves and overcome boundaries in the process.

CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2024 will cover an area of 160,000 square metres. It will host over 1,200 exhibitors from around the world. The event will be held concurrently with Phase II of the China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), which focuses on office and business furnishings and is expected to attract more than 150,000 trade visitors.

Great line-up in 2024

CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2024 aims to create a strong global network that covers the entire supply chain. This year's event will feature around 200 prominent global brands. Halls 14.1 and 15.1 are of major significance showcasing outstanding upholstery components and textiles, together with the latest developments in interior decoration, surfaces, power mechanisms, wood, panels and adhesives.

Well-known Italian brands such as Diviemme, Furnital, Italiana Ferramenta, Permo, Pessotto Reti, Sige, UNIONPLAST and VIBO, will be exhibiting their entire range of top-quality fittings. A diverse variety of materials representing different global upholstery styles will be showcased in the materials section.

Established global brands in the surface materials industry, including Schattdecor, Rehau, impress, Interprint (IP), LamiGraf, Renolit and Munksjö, will offer comprehensive solutions to meet different sourcing requirements. The American Hardwood Export Council and American Softwoods will demonstrate their expertise in the wood industry.

SCM, Paolino Bacci, Biesse, HOMAG, Leitz and Freud are among the leading manufacturers of woodworking machinery taking part in CIFM/interzum guangzhou. interzum guangzhou 2024 is strengthening its ties with the European woodworking machinery sector through an exclusive collaboration with the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS).

EUMABOIS has integrated the exhibition into its international network and will support the next interzum guangzhou in order to create an innovative platform for the woodworking machinery industry, providing evidence-based solutions and turning evidence into action.

Awards for excellence

The interzum guangzhou Award has a strong and widely recognized industry standing. Every year, exceptional products are curated by a select panel of judges. Renowned international material and design experts such as Dick Spierenburg, Sascha Peters and Kristina Meyer will be on the panel for the upcoming 2024 edition. The interzum guangzhou Award is poised to set a new benchmark for outstanding companies and products.

Visitor pre-registration for interzum guangzhou is now open. Please visit www.interzum-guangzhou.com for more information or to register.

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse GmbH

Koelnmesse generated more than 400 million euro in revenue worldwide in 2019 and has a workforce of more than 1,000 people. As a city trade fair location in the heart of Europe, it is home to the third-largest trade fairgrounds in Germany and ranks among the top ten in the world, with approximately 400,000 m² of hall space and outdoor area. Each year, Koelnmesse organises and manages around 80 trade fairs, guest events and special events in Cologne and in the most important markets all over the world.

www.koelnmesse.com

China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd.

The China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd. is a highly qualified and experienced exhibition company. For more than 50 years, it has been organizing the China Import and Export Fair (also known as the Canton Fair), the largest trade fair in China. It is also the organizer of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair -Guangzhou), Asia's biggest furniture trade fair.

Koelnmesse – Global Inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces

Koelnmesse is the world's top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces.

At the trade fair hub of Cologne, in addition to imm cologne and interzum, other trade fair formats such as LivingKitchen, ORGATEC, spoga+gafa, FSB and aquanale are among the internationally renowned and established industry meeting places.

These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as public space, sports and leisure facilities and also sauna, pool and ambiente.

In addition to the events in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in key growth markets around the globe like with the successful shows ORGATEC TOKYO in Japan, interzum bogota in Colombia, interzum guangzhou in China and interzum forum italy in Italy.

Further information: https://www.interzum.com/en/trade-fair/interzum/industry-trade-fairs/

The next events:

interzum guangzhou - Asia's leading furniture production fair, Guangzhou, 28.03.-31.03.2024

interzum bogota - The event for industrial wood processing and furniture manufacturing, Bogotá, 14.05.-17.05.2024

interzum forum italy – The networking event in Italy for suppliers of the furniture industry and interior design, Bergamo, 06.06.-07.06.2024

interzum - The world's leading trade fair for furniture production and interior construction, Cologne, 20.05.-23.05.2025

