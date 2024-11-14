Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong announced as Title Sponsor for HYROX's first Asian Championships

Brought by Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong to Asia for the first time, the Cigna Healthcare HYROX Open Asian Championships 2024 will take place on 23 and 24 November 2024 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, bringing together fitness enthusiasts of all levels to challenge themselves and experience the thrill of competition. Winners from the women, men, and mixed categories under HYROX Open, HYROX Doubles, and HYROX Relay will be crowned as the first Open Asian Champions.

In addition, the "Elite 15 Majors" race will take place the day before on 22 November, as part of the "HYROX Elite 15 Series" - a high-stakes, global journey where the world's top fitness athletes battle for a spot at the HYROX World Championships.

Since the inaugural race in Hong Kong in 2022, HYROX has gained traction among fitness enthusiasts in the city, with participant numbers tripling from around 1,000 in 2022 to around 3,000 in 2023. The number of participants is expected to reach over 6,300 this year, making it the highest turnout in the event's history.

Jonathan Spiers, Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong said, "We are excited to partner with HYROX to launch the first Cigna Healthcare HYROX Open Asian Championships in Hong Kong. This partnership aligns with our mission to improve the health and well-being of our customers and the communities we serve. By supporting this, we aim to inspire people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and take a preventative approach to health."

HYROX is the world's largest indoor fitness event, and one of the most inclusive and accessible. Participants will have the opportunity to compete against top athletes and casual gym-goers from around the world and experience the electric atmosphere of a world-class fitness event.

Gary Wan, APAC Managing Director of HYROX said, "This collaboration represents a perfect synergy, and together, we aim to amplify our impact, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives. As a company committed to promoting fitness and healthy living, we are thrilled to partner with Cigna Healthcare to bring the inaugural Asian Championships to Hong Kong. With over 6300+ racers expected coming from more than 40 countries, this will be our biggest race in Hong Kong to date. The local fitness community continues to inspire us with their unwavering enthusiasm and passion for health and fitness, and we can't wait to see them rise to the challenge."

The unique HYROX format combines intense running and functional fitness workouts, pushing participants to their limits and inspiring them to achieve their fitness goals. Participants can compete solo in HYROX Open, team up in HYROX Doubles or compete as a relay team of four in the HYROX Relay. The HYROX format comprises of a 1km run leading to a functional workout station, repeated eight times.

The stations include:

1,000m SkiErg

SkiErg 50m sled pull

sled pull 50m sled push

sled push 80m burpee broad jumps

burpee broad jumps 1,000m rowing

rowing 200m farmers carry

farmers carry 100m sandbag lunges

sandbag lunges 100 wall balls

HYROX started in Germany in 2017 with 650 competitors and has since expanded to 21 countries and regions with over 90,000 participants in 2023 alone. The 2024 season will feature 63 events across Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Germany, England, United States, Ireland, Sweden, and many others.

More information on the Cigna Healthcare HYROX Open Asian Championships 2024 can be found on this website: https://hyroxhk.com/event/hyrox-hongkong

About Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality.

Founded in 1933, our Hong Kong business provides comprehensive health and wellness solutions to employers, employees and individual customers. Leveraging on our extensive global healthcare network, we offer global group medical benefits that provide comprehensive and tailored coverage for a wide range of organizations. For individual customers, we also offer a full suite of health insurance plans to cater for their diverse needs. For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk .

About HYROX

HYROX's origins lie in Germany, where the inaugural event in 2017 saw 650 participants. Today, HYROX has races in 20 countries, and welcomes more than 120,000 global participants to the HYSOCIETY each year. HYROX has solidified its position as the leader in mass participation indoor fitness events. It is the World Series in the sport of Fitness Racing and the global competition for everybody.

