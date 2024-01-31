Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong Launches Cigna HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan, Safeguarding Customer Health with Comprehensive and 360 Degree of Total Health Protection

Unrivalled cover in Hong Kong in terms of Basic Policy Benefits and Optional Outpatient Benefits among high-end medical insurance plans of the same type

Extensive benefits provide 360 degree total health protection, from prevention, diagnosis, treatment to recovery

HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation's (NYSE:CI) Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong today announced the launch of Cigna HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan (the "Plan"), a plan that covers customers every stage of their health journey – from prevention, diagnosis, treatment, to recovery. Among high-end medical insurance plans of the same type, the Plan Basic Policy and Optional Outpatient Benefits are the highest in Hong Kong[1]. The plan also offers preventative health and rehabilitative care benefits, as well as free one-on-one coaching sessions with a counselling psychologist and a 24-hour mental hotline, to further cater to the evolving needs of customers.

"At Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong, we take a holistic approach to support the well-being of our customers," said Jonathan Spiers, Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong. "The Cigna HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan is specifically designed to provide comprehensive health benefits with a 360-degree approach to total health protection from prevention, diagnosis, treatment to recovery."

Setting the bar high for Hong Kong's healthcare landscape with value-added medical services

The Plan is designed to meet the unique needs of every customer's health journey – from preventative measures for early detection of illnesses, accessibility to high-quality medical network providers, support from our clinical teams throughout their health journey, to extended rehabilitative coverage for three critical illnesses. It redefines medical insurance in Hong Kong by providing unparalleled support and access to top-tier healthcare resources. Coverage is the highest in market for semi-private and standard private rooms for policies of the same type, where annual limits of HK$30 million and HK$50 million of Basic Policy Benefits and Optional Outpatient Benefits are offered respectively.

Key highlights of the HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan include:

Comprehensive and 360-degree total health protection – from prevention, diagnosis, treatment to recovery. Personalised health assessment – available at designated premium medical centres in Hong Kong designed by our in-house clinicians and tailored according to the customer's age, sex, and individual health conditions. "Three Critical Illnesses Benefit" for extra recovery support – with additional rehabilitation and financial support for the first diagnosis of either cancer, stroke or heart attack. Reward customers for staying healthy – a 5% No Claim Premium Discount if no claim is paid for two or more consecutive policy years to reward them for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Unique one-on-one follow up Healthcare Concierge Service – provided by our in-house team of Cigna Care Managers such as arranging a personalized recovery program. Round-the-clock mental wellness support – with complimentary one-on-one coaching sessions conducted by a qualified psychologist to help customers build mental resilience and realize their full potential. Hassle-free Cashless Medical Services at "Cigna Healthcare Premium Medical Network" – covering over 1,000 reputable multi-disciplinary specialists and medical centres across Hong Kong in our "Cigna Healthcare Premium Medical Network" – including Advanced Diagnostic Imaging, Day Surgery and Hospital Confinement, plus discounts on basic outpatient services. 24/7 Customer Service hotline and a newly enhanced MyCigna app – access to a dedicated 24-hour Hotline, and a newly enhanced MyCigna app allowing customers to have quick access to their policy information, submit claims, or look up network doctors anytime, anywhere.

"The Cigna Vitality Study 2023 shows only 21% of the respondents in Hong Kong said they have all the skills and tools needed to live a healthy life, underscoring the growing need for resources such as high-end healthcare cover," said Jonathan Spiers. "Our HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan is created to make healthcare accessible to customers anytime, anywhere. As an advocate of preventive healthcare, we will continue to take an innovative approach to providing customers with total health protection, to safeguard their wellbeing and ensure their peace of mind."

For more information about the HealthFirst Elite 360 Medical Plan[2], please visit Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong's website at: https://www.cigna.com.hk/en/our-insurance-solutions/healthfirst-elite360/

[1] As of 1 January 2024 [2] The relevant insurance plan is underwritten by Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited ("Cigna Healthcare") and is subject to policy terms and conditions. The above product information is for reference only and does not include all the benefit details and features. For the product features, details, terms, conditions and exclusions, please refer to Cigna Healthcare's website and the relevant product brochure and policy document.

About Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality.

Founded in 1933, our Hong Kong business provides comprehensive health and wellness solutions to employers, employees and individual customers. Leveraging on our extensive global healthcare network, we offer global group medical benefits that provide comprehensive and tailored coverage for a wide range of organizations. For individual customers, we also offer a full suite of health insurance plans to cater for their diverse needs. For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk.

