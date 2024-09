Cignal TV brings expanded content lineups to Android STBs, using Quickplay platform

Expanded partnership delivers new entertainment choices for Filipino viewers

MANILA, Philippines and TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cignal TV, the leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, has expanded its deep collaboration with Quickplay to drive unparalleled content variety across new platforms, including Android STB options for Filipino television viewers, the two companies announced today.

As part of its innovation roadmap, Cignal TV is leveraging Quickplay's cloud-native, open architecture OTT platform to enhance its Cignal Play service with the launch of the Cignal Play TV Android set-top box. This device offers an all-in-one entertainment platform, integrating multiple tiers of Cignal TV live and on-demand content, along with pre-installed apps such as Pilipinas Live, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Go, VIU, and Lionsgate. These services are accessible regardless of the user's broadband provider, providing a seamless and diverse entertainment experience.

"Cignal TV is committed to delivering content that our customers love across the various platforms and screens that they use, combining our vast library with that of leading streaming apps.", said Gerard L. Milan, First Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Cignal TV. "The versatility and flexibility of the Quickplay platform have enabled us to expedite the integration of new services and availability of our content on Android devices. This will serve as the foundation for further content, product, and business model offerings in the future."

Cignal TV's move to the Quickplay platform in 2022 resulted in multiple service improvements: better streaming performance, more nimble content management and discovery, and a user experience that won immediate Google Play acclaim for viewers. One year later, Cignal TV used the same platform and backend to launch Pilipinas Live, a sports service that is targeted toward Pinoy viewers in the Philippines and around the world.

"Strategies that make a wide variety of content available on subscriber-owned devices are essential to MVPD's continued ownership of the living room," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Quickplay. " Cignal TV is using the power of our cloud-native platform and its existing content relationships to launch game-changing Android STB services that will enhance their competitive position in the Philippines and address the needs of its Filipino community."

Cignal Play is the video-on-demand and linear programming web platform of Cignal TV, Inc. Cignal Play carries up to 80+ of the best channels in sports, news, lifestyle, and entertainment, along with more than 1,000 hours of movies and series. Cignal Play can be accessed only in the Philippines, and is open to all users with or without a Cignal Pay TV subscription.

Quickplay's OTT platform powers OTT service launches and evolution, as well as telco and pay-TV migration strategies to IPTV. The platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers and telcos such as sports giants MSG+ and YES, streaming innovators like Univision and AMD, and Cignal TV in the Philippines are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Cignal TV

Cignal TV is the Philippines' leading Pay TV provider. Launched in 2009, Cignal TV carries a wide selection of sports, news, movies, kids, lifestyle, and entertainment channels enjoyed by millions of subscribers. Cignal TV also provides on-demand viewing via pay-per-view subscription offers, as well as online streaming via the Cignal Play app, Pilipinas Live app, and Cignal Play TV Android box. Cignal TV is a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

