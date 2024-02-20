Ciracle Cosmeceutical Brand to Host " Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet" Experience Influencer Recruitment Event

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciracle, a cosmeceutical brand dedicated to pursuing skin health, will be hosting an influencer recruitment event to experience the "Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet" and other Ciracle products on its SNS platforms starting around this April.

Ciracle (www.ciracle.com) develops products applying dermatological Science to address various skin concerns. Among them, the Ciracle Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet has garnered attention as an innovative solution for effectively removing excess sebum.

Ciracle Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet is available for purchase on Rakuten, an online shopping mall in Japan, and has received much love since its launch, it received over 1,400 authentic positive reviews, demonstrating high satisfaction among users.

Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet is provided in a special sheet form, making it easy for users to apply and remove. By applying it to the nose for 15 minutes and then gently peeling it off, melted sebum, impurities, and blackheads are cleanly removed without any discomfort. This leads to a reduction in pore size and sebum secretion preventing inflammatory acne and improving overall skin cleanliness.

Clinical trial results have shown that even with just one use, there was a reduction of 11.5% in enlarged pore size and 42.3% in excess sebum. This proves the product's excellent efficacy, providing users with tangible improvements in their skin.

The Ciracle representative stated, "The Ciracle Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet has quickly established itself in the beauty industry since its launch, gaining wide popularity among consumers in Japan, Russia, Korea, Vietnam, and beyond. Through this influencer promotion event in Japan, we aim to allow consumers to experience these benefits and spread awareness of the product's excellence. We strongly recommend Ciracle Pore Control Blackhead Off Sheet to all those interested in skin health."

Those interested in experiencing Ciracle products as influencers can find more information on the Rakuten online shopping mall (https://item.rakuten.co.jp/ciracle/blackhead/) and the official Instagram account for Japan: www.instagram.com/ciracle.jp.official.

