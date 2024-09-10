Circles and e& international mark one-year success of JV & digital telco leadership

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, a global pioneer in telco digital transformation, and e& international, a leading telecommunications provider in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region, have completed the first successful year of the digital brand, Onic.

The digital telco brand has grown, setting a new benchmark for the industry by bringing simple, hassle-free access to high-speed data and digital lifestyle services to Pakistan.

Onic, which launched in Pakistan a year ago in partnership with Pak Telecom Mobile Ltd (PTML) ), has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing telco brands for digital natives in the country. It offers a 100 per cent digital payment experience with PIN less wallet journeys, auto-renewal options, and seamless digital payment processes. The strength of the partnership between Circles and e& international has not only accelerated Onic's growth but has also reinforced e& international's leadership in driving digital transformation across MENAP's telco sector. Onic was named Best Mobile App and Digital Ambassador of the Year, garnering industry recognition for the joint venture's Digital Mobile Operator (DMO) strategy.

"The joint venture with Circles has played a crucial role in achieving our strategic objectives," said John McEvoy, CEO of e& international Digital Joint Venture. "Onic's success reflects the synergy between e& international's market leadership and Circles' technological innovation. We are enthusiastic about continuing this journey and delivering even greater value to our customers in Pakistan and the region."

"Onic's rapid growth and market success within its first year is a testament to the strength of our partnership with e& international," said Adeel Najam, Co-Founder of Circles. "We are proud to collaborate with e& international, a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence in the MENAP region. Together, we deliver an enhanced, best-in-class digital experience, achieving over 20 per cent subscriber conversion and expanding our market share. We are truly setting new standards for telco digital transformation and customer satisfaction."

Since its launch, Onic has grown its digital subscriber base exponentially, positioning itself as the number one digital telco brand in Pakistan. This rapid uptake underscores the brand's strong market fit and the effectiveness of the joint venture's strategic approach.

With 20 per cent of its customer base adopting eSIM, Onic is well-positioned for a digital future in Pakistan, a country that is still on the path to digital maturity. In its first year, Onic has demonstrated how a digital telco can operate cost-efficiently while delivering high-quality services. This efficiency is further evidenced by the first-ever Pakistan marketplace launch with Daraz and Easypaisa, which act as distribution channels for SIM sales. Onic customers can reach customer service agents in under 10 seconds, reflecting the brand's commitment to valuing customer voices and ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Powering Digital Lifestyles with an Enhanced Value Proposition

Onic has formed strategic partnerships with leading brands like Careem, Foodpanda, and Golootlo, providing customers with lifestyle benefits that offer value beyond telecom services. Its "Xplore" section, including an AI store and a gaming parlour, is designed to increase app engagement and offer customers interactive digital experiences.

Onic, which operates on Circles X, a cutting-edge technology platform that supports its digital telco model, continues to enhance its product roadmap with new features that will excite customers and further integrate into their lifestyles. Onic's innovative approach has earned it industry awards while its marketing and branding efforts have gained international attention, including a feature on Times Square, further enhancing the brand's visibility.

As the first project delivered by the Circles and e& international partnership, Onic's success sets a new benchmark for excellence in the region. The partnership has proven to be a powerful combination of Circles' cutting-edge technology and e& international's market leadership, driving the future of digital telecommunications in MENAP together.

About Circles

Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform. Partnering with operators in 15 countries across 6 continents, Circles delivers digital experiences to millions of people worldwide. Backed by global investors like Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI, and Founders Fund, Circles continues to push the boundaries of digital transformation in the telecom industry.

About e& international

e& international is responsible for growing a vast network of modern, world-class digital telcos.

We operate in 16 countries and strive to be a leader in customer experience by providing our customers with the best connectivity, the most inclusive financial services, the richest entertainment and seamless business transformation.

With a growth mindset, we are accelerating the development of an exceptional customer experience, building leading digital capabilities and seizing opportunities to expand in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

To learn more about e& international, please visit: https://eand.com/en/international-telecoms.jsp.

