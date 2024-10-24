CI&T appoints ex-Telstra, NAB, and ANZ exec to drive product-centric innovation for the Australian team

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI and tech transformation specialist CI&T (NYSE:CINT) has appointed ex Telstra, NAB, and ANZ exec Katherine Wolfe as its new Australian Product Director, to lead CI&T's Australian product management team.

The move is designed to elevate CI&T's product-centric innovation and product management capabilities and drive a product-led mindset in its 100+ fast-growing and enterprise clients globally.

Katherine Wolfe, CI&T's new Australian Product Director

Wolfe will also lead the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) capabilities, seamlessly connecting them to the product mindset and customer experience (CX) to design and build meaningful, fit-for-purpose digital products and solutions.

She brings with her 15 years' leadership experience in digital transformation and product development for multiple high-calibre national household brands across the financial services in particular, but also in the health, government, and not-for-profit sectors.

Wolfe will therefore be instrumental in guiding CI&T partners and clients to employ a product-led mindset in which customer experience is seamlessly integrated into product design and build.

Katherine Wolfe, Australian Product Director at CI&T, said: "I am excited about the opportunity to join CI&T, given its extensive reach and influence both in Australia and globally. My breadth of experience aligns perfectly with CI&T's diverse portfolio covering dozens of industries, and I look forward to fostering a product-centric approach across this portfolio".

Felipe Rubim, Senior Vice President at CI&T, said: "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Katherine to the CI&T Australia leadership team, with her vast and high-calibre experience across multiple relevant industries. Our goal is to assist businesses in shifting their focus from outputs to outcomes, as they develop a product-led mindset that ultimately benefits their clients. Katherine's expertise, along with her customer-centric approach, will complement CI&T's existing capabilities and help us to provide exceptional solutions for our clients that create engaging and impactful digital experiences."

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T's proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. Operating globally with over 6,500 professionals across 10 countries, CI&T is recognised by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services.

SOURCE CI&T