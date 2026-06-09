Citi and Porsche Unveil Exclusive Partnership for High-Net-Worth Clients in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citibank Singapore and Porsche Singapore have announced a new partnership designed to offer exclusive benefits to the bank's high-net-worth clients in Singapore. The collaboration marks a significant milestone as Citi becomes Porsche Singapore's first banking partner to offer experiential Porsche moments, bringing together two iconic brands known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and a premium client experience.

Left to right: Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth at Citi; Yeo Wenxian, Head of Wealth for Asia South at Citi and CEO of Citibank Singapore; and Andre Brand, General Manager of Porsche Singapore, at the launch of the partnership between Citibank Singapore and Porsche Singapore.

The partnership will provide Citibank Singapore's Citigold Private Client customers with exclusive Porsche experiences to celebrate their birthdays:

A Full-Day Porsche Experience: Clients can enjoy a one-day unsupervised test drive in a Porsche model of their choice. The experience is enhanced with Porsche's signature delivery service, including a full vehicle handover and orientation in Porsche's exclusive delivery bays.

Clients can enjoy a one-day unsupervised test drive in a Porsche model of their choice. The experience is enhanced with Porsche's signature delivery service, including a full vehicle handover and orientation in Porsche's exclusive delivery bays. An Extended Accompanied Test Drive: This curated experience begins with a light breakfast at Porsche Studio Singapore, featuring treats from Café Carrera. Following this, clients will embark on a guided 60 to 90-minute test drive accompanied by a Porsche product specialist.

"We are thrilled to partner with Porsche, a brand that deeply resonates with our clients' aspirations," said Yeo Wenxian, Head of Wealth for Asia South at Citi and CEO of Citibank Singapore. "At Citi, we are privileged to serve some of the most successful individuals and families in Asia, whose definition of wealth is increasingly defined by the richness of life's experiences, not just financial returns. Porsche's legacy of performance and innovation mirrors our own commitment to providing exceptional financial guidance and opportunities. Through this partnership, we move beyond the expected to create something truly distinctive, curating a suite of exclusive privileges and experiences to help our clients build a legacy of moments that matter and creating lasting memories with those they love."

"This partnership with Citibank reflects our shared commitment to delivering meaningful, experience-led engagements for a new generation of discerning clients," said Andre Brand, General Manager of Porsche Singapore. "At Porsche, we believe the essence of our brand is best understood from behind the wheel, and together with Citi, we are excited to introduce highly personal opportunities for Citigold Private Client customers to connect with our sports cars in an authentic and memorable way. This is a natural partnership built on a mutual focus on performance, precision, trust and exceptional quality at every touchpoint."

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

SOURCE Citibank Singapore