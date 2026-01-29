Citi Enriches Private Market Offerings for Citigold Private Clients in Collaboration with Blackstone, Blue Owl and KKR

Citigold Private Clients will gain access to alternative asset classes including private equity and private infrastructure

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi Singapore and Citi Hong Kong have announced strategic partnerships with leading global private market firms Blackstone, Blue Owl and KKR, to launch evergreen funds for high net-worth clients who are seeking enhanced wealth solutions and greater portfolio diversification.

Through the partnerships, Citigold Private Clients in Asia and the Middle East will gain access to private markets, including equity, credit, infrastructure, and real estate. These alternative asset classes have traditionally been reserved for institutional investors.

The funds will be structured in an evergreen format, offering simplified access to private markets with more flexible subscription and liquidity terms than traditional closed-ended private markets solutions, subject to a minimum initial holding period.

The launch of the funds has started and the funds will continue to be rolled out in the next few months.

Citigold Private Clients will be able to diversify their portfolios, capture opportunities for uncorrelated returns and long-term growth, as well as participate directly in the value creation inherent in private markets assets.

Ms Yeo Wenxian, Head of Wealth for Asia South, Citi, said: "We are excited to work with Blackstone, Blue Owl and KKR to leverage their industry leadership, investment expertise and robust deal-sourcing capabilities. These investment vehicles will deepen and broaden Citi's comprehensive wealth management offerings, further cementing our role as a trusted partner to our clients in their wealth journeys."

Ms Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi, said: "In today's complex and volatile market, our clients are rightly seeking resilient, diversified sources of returns beyond traditional public markets. This collaboration with Blackstone, Blue Owl and KKR directly addresses that demand, providing sophisticated access to private markets that were once the exclusive domain of institutional and private bank investors. This is more than a product expansion, it's a significant step in our commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions to our affluent clients, and empowering our clients to build long-term portfolios fit for the future."

Mr Ed Huang, Head of Asia Pacific for Blackstone Private Wealth, said: "We are delighted to build on our longstanding relationship with Citi, combining its robust network and Blackstone's position as the world's largest alternatives manager, with proven performance in scaled offerings and a 23-year track record serving individual investors. We remain committed to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities for Citi's high-net-worth clients, helping them diversify their portfolios. Education is the cornerstone of our platform, and we look forward to deepening our partnership by providing enhanced resources and insights into private markets."

Mr Sean Connor, CEO and Global Head of Private Wealth at Blue Owl Capital, said: "Our global partnership with Citi for their platform expansion in Asia is a critical milestone in our collective effort to provide best-in-class access to the private markets for investors. We are pleased to bring Blue Owl's differentiated investment capabilities, all-weather solutions, along with dedicated service and support for Citi financial advisors and their clients. Our priority is to continue to provide differentiated access to institutional-grade solutions that empower investors to unlock the full potential of the private markets in their portfolios with leading global partners like Citi."

Ms Jacqueline Zhuang, Managing Director and Head of Global Wealth Solutions Asia Pacific ex-Japan at KKR, said: "This strategic partnership with Citi provides their advisors and clients across Asia and the Middle East with differentiated access to KKR's suite of evergreen private equity, infrastructure and private credit strategies. Individual wealth investors expect access to the same private markets investment opportunities as institutions. Together with Citi, we are focused on delivering a comprehensive solution that combines investor service, education, and access to KKR's differentiated investment capabilities."

