CityUHK ranked No.1 in Hong Kong in Nature Index 2026 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Supplement

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has achieved another significant milestone in global research excellence. Following its earlier achievement of ranking 38th globally and 1st in Hong Kong in the "Nature Index 2026 Chemistry Supplement", CityUHK has reached new heights in the Nature Index. It secures a place among the "Leading 200 Institutions" and is ranked 41st worldwide and 1st in Hong Kong in the latest "Nature Index 2026 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Supplement", demonstrating its strong research performance and growing international influence in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

CityUHK tops Hong Kong in the "Nature Index 2026 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Supplement".

The ranking evaluates institutions based on their article share in top journals in the nanoscience and nanotechnology fields in 2025. CityUHK achieved an Article Share of 81.19 and an Article Count of 256. These results underscore CityUHK's leadership in producing high-quality research published in the world's most prestigious scientific journals.

The achievement reflects CityUHK's sustained commitment to advancing frontier research and innovation. Through its interdisciplinary research ecosystem, the University has established itself as a leading centre for pioneering research in nanomaterials, advanced manufacturing, energy technologies, biomedical engineering and other emerging areas enabled by nanoscience and nanotechnology. Notably, CityUHK is the only university in Hong Kong ranked among the global top 50 across three reputable international rankings*: ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2025, U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Subject Rankings 2026–2027, and the Nature Index 2026 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Supplement.

The Nature Index Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Supplement showcases the world's leading institutions advancing nanoscience and nanotechnology, a field that is driving breakthroughs ranging from programmable RNA architectures to next-generation materials for energy and healthcare applications. As researchers increasingly harness the unique properties of materials at the nanoscale to address some of society's most pressing challenges, the ranking recognises institutions making significant contributions to discoveries that are shaping the future.

Looking ahead, CityUHK will continue to nurture outstanding talent, foster interdisciplinary collaboration and pursue groundbreaking research that drives scientific progress and delivers lasting benefits for the world.

*Note: In the GRAS 2025 and the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Subject Rankings 2026–2027, CityUHK was ranked 16th and 8th in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology globally, respectively, also securing the top position in Hong Kong in both rankings.

Media enquiries:

Samson Mak, Communications and Institutional Research Office, CityUHK (Tel: 3442 5406)

SOURCE City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)