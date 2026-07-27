CJ 4DPLEX AND HOYTS CINEMAS CONFIRM EXPANSION OF SCREENX WITH 12 NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

SYDNEY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYTS Cinemas has announced a major expansion of its partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, adding 12 new SCREENX auditoriums to its network across Australia and New Zealand. The first will open at HOYTS Broadway in time for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the first Hollywood blockbuster Shot for SCREENX through a groundbreaking collaboration that brings SCREENX into the filmmaking process from production through to theatrical exhibition.

The rollout builds on the success of HOYTS' existing SCREENX cinemas at Melbourne Central and Blacktown, which remain among the top-performing locations in Australia. The new agreement with CJ 4DPLEX will increase HOYTS' total number of SCREENX screens to 14 by 2028—the largest SCREENX deployment by any cinema chain in Australia and New Zealand.

Damian Keogh, HOYTS Group President and CEO, said the performance of SCREENX at HOYTS Melbourne Central and HOYTS Blacktown demonstrate the growing demand for premium, innovative cinema experiences.

"The response to SCREENX from audiences across Australia has been strong, and we look forward to expanding this premium experience across our network," Damian said.

"Immersive cinema is the future of moviegoing, and these 12 new auditoriums are another step towards bringing that experience to more guests."

Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said the next generation of SCREENX content represents a major step forward in creating experiences that cannot be replicated at home.

"The future of cinema lies in delivering experiences that audiences simply cannot enjoy anywhere else. SCREENX transforms storytelling by surrounding moviegoers with a 270-degree cinematic canvas, and our new 'Shot for SCREENX' initiative takes that immersion even further by enabling filmmakers to create movies specifically for the format from the very beginning," Jun said.

"We are proud to launch this new era with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and to expand our partnership with HOYTS as we continue redefining the theatrical experience."

Don Savant, Chief Business Officer of CJ 4DPLEX America, said that HOYTS has established itself as the leading SCREENX exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand through exceptional execution and consistently outstanding performance.

"Their commitment to innovation and premium cinema experiences has made them an ideal partner for SCREENX's continued expansion. Together, we're bringing a new generation of immersive theatrical experiences that audiences simply can't experience at home to moviegoers across the region," Don said.

SCREENX transforms the moviegoing experience with its revolutionary format, seamlessly extending the picture beyond the front screen onto the auditorium's left and right walls. This premium 270-degree panoramic presentation enhances key scenes with exclusive visual storytelling, creating a truly immersive cinematic experience unavailable in any home entertainment environment.

The expansion will extend SCREENX auditoriums across HOYTS' network of 61 locations, with the 12 new auditoriums set to open by 2028, beginning with HOYTS Broadway on July 30, 2026.

Sydney moviegoers can book tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day now and be among the first to experience 'Shot for SCREENX' and the brand-new SCREENX cinema.

To book tickets, visit www.hoyts.com.au .

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About HOYTS

Since opening the doors of its first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one of the world's leading entertainment companies, with more than 500 screens and over 59,000 seats across the network. Today, HOYTS is the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theatre chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX