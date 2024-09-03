CJ Foods Launched Nutrient-rich O-right Tempeh Chips

Made from Indonesian fermented food, the high protein chips come with four flavors: K-BBQ, Kimchi, Sriracha, and Truffle & Cheese

Products are available on Shopee, Lazada, Villa Market and Dear Tummy, and will soon be arriving at Gourmet Market, Tops, and Big C

BANGKOK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods has announced the launch of its new high-protein snack, O-right Tempeh Chips, in Thailand. Its name combines the "O" shape of the chips with the idea of being made in a "right" way.

CJ Foods' O-right Tempeh Chips

This innovative snack is made from Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian fermented soybean food. Each bag provides 6g of plant-based protein and contains no artificial coloring or preservatives. Available in four flavors – K-BBQ, Kimchi, Sriracha, and Truffle & Cheese – the K-BBQ and Kimchi flavors are tailored specifically to the taste of Thai consumers who have shown growing interest in Korean food. The aromatic and crispy O-right Tempeh Chips are ideal for any occasion, including pre & post workout, family gatherings, gaming sessions, and movie nights.

The chips are currently available on Shopee and Lazada, as well as at supermarket chains like Villa Market and Dear Tummy. CJ Foods plans to expand distribution to more supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Gourmet Market, Tops, and Big C within September, with a goal to reach 7-Eleven stores by the end of the year.

With O-right Tempeh Chips, CJ Foods aims to introduce healthier snack options to the Thai market, which has traditionally been dominated by potato chips, and to attract younger consumers. The company is engaging in various marketing activities through TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram to boost visibility.

"We are thrilled to bring the delicious and nutritious O-right Tempeh Chips to the Thai market," said a CJ Foods spokesperson. "Our goal is to expand distribution aggressively and establish the product as a popular choice among trend savvy and health-conscious consumers."

With the launch of the O-right Tempeh Chips following the success of bibigo Korean foods, CJ Foods is poised to accelerate its business expansion in Thailand. After entering the local market in 2023 through a joint venture with A-Best, a fruit and vegetable distribution company, CJ Foods has actively promoted its global Korean food brand bibigo through experiential events at major malls like Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, as well as in night markets. CJ currently offers popular bibigo products such as dumplings, kimchi, seaweed, and K-sauces in Lotus's, Big C, Tops, Gourmet Market, Villa Market, and Dear Tummy.

About bibigo

Launched in 2010, bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today's busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dinner tables worldwide under the new slogan "bibigo, live delicious." To bibigo, warm and delicious food is not just a meal, but a way to make life taste better. With its high-quality food products rooted in Korean passion, bibigo helps consumers make the most out of every moment.

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. bibigo products are sold across around 60 countries globally, and the brand's signature item "Mandu" is sold in 6 continents.. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo makes the tastes of Korean cuisine accessible with popular offerings in most major grocery chains.

For more information, visit http://www.bibigo.com/en/at-home

SOURCE CJ Foods