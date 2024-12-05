CKplas at SEMICON Japan : Enabling Your Advanced Packaging Now!

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Moore's Law almost reaches to its limits, advanced packaging will drive to the next leap in transistor density. The growing demand for AI chips is propelling this evolution of fan-out packaging technologies from wafer-level (FO-WLP) to panel-level (FO-PLP) for more chip integration in devices.

CKplas Panel FOUP 500mm

CKplas has been developing PCB/ABF FOUPs for over 20 years, leveraging decades of experience to seamlessly transition into the Panel FOUP market. Our supported substrates have expanded from wafers to glass. Over half of the world's top 10 PLP manufacturers are CKplas customers. In addition to Taiwan, our products are now in mass production and supplied to Japan, Korea, the United States, and Europe.

Seizing this market opportunity, CKplas will showcase its latest innovations in SEMICON Japan, held from December 11 to 13 at Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 1, Booth #1828. We invite customers and industry partners to visit our booth for in depth discussions and to exchange valuable insights on the future of semiconductor technologies.

