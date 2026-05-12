Clayable Celebrates 8 Years of Bringing Creative Wellness and Pottery Experiences to Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local pottery studio Clayable is celebrating its 8th anniversary milestone after welcoming more than 10,000 participants through its pottery workshops, corporate events and private celebrations over the years.

As interest in hands-on creative activities continues to grow in Singapore, Clayable aims to make pottery more accessible through beginner-friendly workshops and shared creative experiences.

Creating Accessible Pottery Experiences for Everyone

Founded with the vision of making pottery approachable and enjoyable for all experience levels, Clayable has become a popular destination for couples, families, young children and corporate teams looking for engaging and creative activities.

The studio specialises in beginner-friendly pottery workshops where participants are guided step-by-step throughout the shaping, designing and colouring process. Even first-time participants are able to complete the pottery shaping process within approximately one hour under the guidance of experienced trainers.

"Working with clay encourages people to slow down, stay present and enjoy the simple process of creating something with their hands," said Mr Jiang, Founder of Clayable.

Pottery as a Therapeutic and Mindful Activity

With increasing awareness surrounding mental wellness and digital fatigue, pottery has gained popularity as a calming and grounding activity that allows participants to disconnect from screens and daily stress.

Clayable believes the tactile nature of clay offers participants a unique sensory experience that promotes relaxation and mindfulness.

"The cool, wet and malleable nature of clay creates a grounding experience that helps people feel more present and connected," Mr Jiang added. "Whether it is a couple bonding session, a family activity or a corporate team-building workshop, pottery encourages creativity, patience and meaningful interaction."

The studio also provides complimentary Chinese tea after workshop sessions, creating a more relaxing and enjoyable environment for participants to unwind after their activities.

Catering to Families, Couples and Corporate Team Building

Over the years, Clayable has hosted workshops and team-building sessions for organisations including Marina Bay Sands (MBS), Shopee, Dormakaba, National University of Singapore (NUS), National University Hospital (NUH), Health Promotion Board (HPB), 3M, MCCY, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Education (MOE), Great Eastern, Manulife, Prudential, schools, community clubs and kindergartens.

In addition to corporate events, the studio frequently organises birthday celebrations and private group sessions for children, couples and families. Many birthday packages combine hands-on pottery activities with cake-cutting sessions, offering guests a unique and memorable celebration experience.

Clayable currently offers wheel-throwing and hand-building pottery workshops, as well as pottery painting, art jamming and hands-on Chinese tea experiences, catering to different creative interests and experience levels. Wheel throwing is often preferred by participants seeking a quicker and more structured pottery experience, while hand-building and pinch pottery sessions provide greater flexibility for personalised creations.

A Comfortable and Accessible Studio Experience

Located within Singapore's business district area, Clayable offers convenient accessibility through nearby MRT stations and parking facilities, making it suitable for both individual visitors and larger corporate groups.

The studio's comfortable and air-conditioned environment, combined with its approachable teaching style and customer-focused experience, has contributed to numerous positive five-star reviews across online platforms and social media channels.

Looking Ahead

As Clayable celebrates its eighth anniversary, the studio aims to continue promoting pottery as both a creative outlet and a relaxing creative activity for modern lifestyles.

By combining artistic expression, mindful engagement and social interaction, Clayable hopes to encourage more individuals and organisations in Singapore to embrace pottery as a way to reconnect, recharge and create lasting memories.

About Clayable

Clayable is a Singapore-based pottery studio offering beginner-friendly pottery workshops, pottery painting sessions and hands-on clay experiences for individuals, families, couples, schools and corporate groups. Established in 2018, the studio focuses on creating accessible, therapeutic and engaging pottery experiences that encourage mindfulness, self-expression and genuine connection through clay art.

Clayable conducts wheel-throwing and hand-building pottery workshops for participants of all skill levels, while also hosting corporate team-building activities, birthday celebrations and private group events.

For more information, visit: https://clayable.sg

SOURCE Clayable