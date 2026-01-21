CLEAR ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ORACLE RED BULL RACING, CHAMPIONING ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE UNDER EXTREME PRESSURE

CLEAR Enters the World of Formula One as Oracle Red Bull Racing's First-Ever Official Haircare Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR, engineers of the world's No.1 men's shampoo, today announced a new global partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, becoming the Team's first-ever Official Haircare Partner. Rooted in a shared obsession with peak performance under extreme pressure, the collaboration brings CLEAR's advanced scalp care expertise into the high-intensity world of F1, creating a powerful cross-industry platform designed to engage performance-driven fans and consumers worldwide.

CLEAR announces global partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing (PRNewsfoto/CLEAR) CLEAR is the first official haircare partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing (PRNewsfoto/CLEAR) CLEAR is displayed on Oracle Red Bull Racing's striking new RB22 (PRNewsfoto/CLEAR)

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports, F1 commands global attention for its extreme speed, precision and relentless pursuit of progress. With a legacy steeped in championships and engineering excellence, Oracle Red Bull Racing's bold and uncompromising performance culture aligns with CLEAR's industry-leading scientific expertise and its pursuit of developing high-performance scalp and haircare solutions.

Mohamed Elsharkawy, CLEAR Global Brand Vice President, said: "CLEAR is designed to help people perform at their best under pressure, and partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing brings our scalp care science into one of the most extreme performance environments in the world, where a CLEAR™ HEAD can make a major difference. This partnership reflects our shared belief in precision and performance, and together we aim to inspire people who demand maximum results in every aspect of their lives, while creating experiences that help them show up at their best, on and off the track."

Nick Stocker, Group Commercial Director of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: "Precision, discipline and relentless improvement define our continued success, and that performance mindset is what makes CLEAR a natural partner for the Team. Their focus on science, innovation and results aligns closely with how we operate on and off the track. We look forward to working together to bring fans closer to the culture that fuels Oracle Red Bull Racing."

F1 drivers face some of the most extreme pressures in sport. Temperatures reaching up to 60°C, intense sweating and prolonged helmet wear can cause discomfort and disrupt focus. On and off the track, CLEAR's advanced scalp technology is designed to eliminate performance-impacting factors and address scalp issues at the source to deliver greater clarity and confidence in both everyday life and high-stakes situations.

Starting with the 2026 season, the CLEAR x Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership will come to life globally across Asia, EMEA and Latin America through an edgy, bold and fully integrated programme spanning brand storytelling, digital and social content, retail activations and fan engagement. As the team's first-ever Official Haircare Partner, CLEAR will be displayed on the striking new RB22 and will also be worn on the balaclavas of four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, as well as new partner on the grid Isack Hadjar.

This collaboration marks a new chapter for CLEAR as it continues to advance product innovation and brand experiences, reinforcing its leadership in scalp care while delivering high-performance solutions designed to help people stay confident, and focused under pressure.

ABOUT CLEAR:

CLEAR is the No.1 men's hair care shampoo globally and the No.1 men's anti-dandruff shampoo in many of the 60+ markets where it is sold. Backed by over 50 years of dermatology-led scalp science and research with 30,000 consumers, CLEAR is recognized as a leading scalp expert brand helping people worldwide KEEP A CLEAR™ HEAD.

For more information about CLEAR, please visit www.clearhaircare.com.

ABOUT ORACLE RED BULL RACING:

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in professional motor racing and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

ABOUT UNILEVER:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

SOURCE CLEAR