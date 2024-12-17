CLL Systems Empowers Digital Innovation at The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLL Systems Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia's premier IT solutions providers, proudly received The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Award 2024, a recognition of the company's unwavering dedication to bridging the gap between technology and business.

Presented by The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards honours industry leaders whose commitment to innovation and impactful technology adoption have driven remarkable innovation and progress. With honorees ranging from AI and cybersecurity leaders to fintech innovators and cloud computing pioneers, the Awards recognized brands whose vision and resilience stand out in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.

Founded in 2008, CLL Systems has steadily transformed Malaysia's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. Earning the trust of over 600 clients, including multinational corporations and government agencies, CLL Systems has established itself as a leader in market share and presence, with an extensive portfolio that includes virtualization and cloud solutions to cybersecurity and software development. The homegrown company specializes in helping businesses streamline operations, elevate competitiveness, and thrive in a digital-first world.

"We are honored to receive The BrandLaureate DigiTech Award, which recognises CLL Systems' dedication to bridging technology and business to drive transformative impact," said Craig Chin, Director of CLL Systems Sdn Bhd. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and the trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to empowering businesses, creating value, and setting new standards in digital solutions that shape the future". As CLL Systems continues to expand its capabilities and impact, the company remains steadfast in its mission to drive positive change across industries. This award not only celebrates CLL Systems' accomplishments but also sets the stage for its future tech innovation aimed at a more connected, efficient, and sustainable world.

The rigorous judging process for the award involved multiple stages, with industry experts assessing CLL Systems' technological innovations and impact on businesses. This recognition highlights CLL Systems' role in bridging IT and business to deliver measurable outcomes, as demonstrated by its transformative work with UMR Strategic. By implementing a cutting-edge Resource Management System, CLL Systems revolutionized UMR Strategic's operations. This strategic move resulted in a remarkable 80% reduction in processing time and a 70% increase in compliance accuracy. Automation and streamlined workflows seamlessly handled tasks such as salary reviews, worker tracking, duty scheduling, and task management, significantly boosting efficiency.

CLL Systems specializes in crafting tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. Leveraging their deep industry expertise, they empower businesses to optimize operations and drive innovation. Through their partnership with UMR Strategic, CLL Systems has set a new industry standard for efficiency and productivity in the requirements sector.

Prof. Dr KKJohan, World President of The World Brands Foundation, congratulated CLL Systems, stating, "CLL Systems has demonstrated that innovation and excellence in technology are not just industry achievements but powerful tools to shape the future. We look forward to their continued success in pushing boundaries and bringing visionary solutions to life. Together, we can build a world where technology drives progress, inspires generations, and sets the course for a more connected future."

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), originally established in 2005 as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF), stands today as the world's premier branding foundation. With a legacy spanning over a decade of excellence, TWBF has redefined the branding landscape, continuously setting new benchmarks and reaching new heights of prominence. The Foundation's primary objectives are clear: to elevate the status of brands, enhance branding practices, and instil a culture of excellence in entrepreneurship. To realise this vision, The BrandLaureate was instituted—a symbol of brand excellence that embodies TWBF's mission and fulfils its core objectives.

Brands, often synonymous with organisations, products, and services, also reflect the individuals who bring them to life, embodying extraordinary qualities that transcend the ordinary. A truly outstanding brand resonates deeply, serving as both a beacon of information and a source of inspiration across both real and digital realms. The power of strong, high-ideal brands is undeniable; they leave an enduring mark, progressively influencing societal equilibrium on a global scale. In this spirit, TWBF, through The BrandLaureate, honours and recognises those who have set new standards of excellence—remarkable individuals and entities who, through their expertise and dedication, have contributed significantly to the world. As a trendsetter with a distinct approach to branding, The BrandLaureate has recognised more than 2,500 global brands and 500 personalities across over 80 countries worldwide.

Operating autonomously, TWBF remains independent from any government or external agencies. This independence reinforces TWBF's dedication to celebrating and championing brands and personalities who have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the masses.

SOURCE CLL Systems Sdn Bhd