Cloud4C Achieves the Microsoft Azure VMware Solution Advanced Specialization

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a globally leading managed cloud services provider, has successfully achieved the Microsoft VMware Solution Advanced Specialization. With most businesses worldwide prioritizing shifting their virtualization environment to the cloud in the next two years, proving technical competency in VMware migration serves as a significant business opportunity.

Adding to their existing list of 10 Azure Advanced Specializations, this VMware Solution Specialization is a testament to Cloud4C's capabilities and commitment in migrating, deploying, and managing VMware workloads on Azure.

Cloud4C Azure Experts have successfully minimized the costs, complexities, and risks of re-architecting assets when helping businesses migrate their VMware workloads to Azure. This specialization demonstrates their ability and proficiency in meeting the unique needs of their customers, accelerating cloud time-to-value, and streamlining operations for higher cost savings and efficiency. By transforming enterprise IT capabilities and virtualization requirements on Azure, Cloud4C has set benchmark against quality service delivery and support.

Deb Deep Sengupta, Global President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C said, "Deep technical know-how in virtualizing critical IT assets is fundamental to driving cloud transformations for legacy, large scale enterprises. We are proud of this recognition. It's a testimony to our Azure Center of Excellence, mission-focused on delivering enterprises true value over their transformation initiatives. With 11 advanced specializations on Azure and also Gen AI services portfolio getting added, we're eager in extending skillsets and position ourselves as an end-to-end innovation leader on Azure."

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a global cloud managed services provider serving 4000+ enterprises including 60+ of the Fortune 500 multinationals in 30+ countries spread across Americas, Europe, Middle East, APAC. Equipped with 25 Centers of Excellence, 2000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, comprehensive cloud security framework comprising 40+ security controls, pre-met compliances with leading industry regulations, Cloud4C offers specialized cloud solutions across industry verticals with a single SLA up to application level. Cloud4C has expertise in managing mission critical cloud workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They have successfully delivered cumulative uptime of 99.99% for complex enterprise applications, such as ERP, CRM, BI & BW, Core Banking, Custom Applications etc.

