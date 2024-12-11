CloudMile and Globe Business Partner to Accelerate Philippine Businesses' Digital Transformation with Snowflake

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud service provider, has partnered with Globe Business, the corporate solutions arm of leading Philippine telecommunications company Globe, to empower Philippine businesses with Snowflake's cutting-edge data analytics solutions and robust infrastructure modernization. This collaboration is seen to accelerate digital transformation across various industries, driving innovation, and growth in the Philippine market.

Unleashing the Power of Data with Snowflake

Snowflake's powerful AI data cloud platform is the cornerstone of this collaboration, enabling Philippine businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. By leveraging its advanced analytics capabilities, organizations can gain a competitive edge, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth.

"Snowflake's data cloud is a game-changer for businesses seeking to unlock the true value of their data," said Angela Koh, Director, Partnership and Alliances, Snowflake. "Our platform empowers organizations to gain a holistic view of their data, identify trends, predict customer behavior, and optimize business processes. This partnership with CloudMile and Globe Business will make Snowflake's transformative capabilities readily available to Philippine businesses, accelerating their digital journeys."

Modernizing IT Infrastructure – the Foundation for Digital Transformation

The collaboration will also focus on helping businesses modernize their IT infrastructure. This includes assessing existing systems, recommending optimal cloud solutions, and providing support throughout the migration process, ensuring a scalable and secure foundation for future growth.

"At Globe Business, we are committed to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem in the Philippines. Teaming up with CloudMile is a game-changer as this gives Philippine businesses access to Snowflake's cutting-edge data cloud. This means they can unlock the full potential of their business through data and drive innovation, helping fuel the country's economic growth. We are not just providing technology, we are equipping our customers with the tools they need to lead in this data-driven world," said KD Dizon, Vice President and Head, Globe Business.

A Powerful Collaboration for End-to-end Cloud Services

By combining CloudMile's expertise in cloud solutions with Globe Business' market knowledge and robust network, Philippine businesses gain a comprehensive solution for cloud adoption. This collaboration will enable them to achieve exponential returns on investment and streamline their digital transformation.

"This collaboration with Globe Business marks a significant milestone for CloudMile in the Philippines. We're excited to leverage our cloud expertise to empower Philippine businesses with Snowflake's innovative AI, data analytics and infrastructure modernization solutions they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving digital transformation across the region." said Jeremy Heng, SEA Managing Director of CloudMile.

ABOUT CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging AI and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 900 clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being the Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Gen AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Security, Infrastructure, Cloud Migration, Work transformation and Training Specialization. The company has become Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and also gets certified as Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner.

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It offers innovative digital solutions in the areas of fintech, healthtech, adtech, climate tech, shared services and venture capital. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

