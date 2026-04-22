CloudMile Sweeps Four Major Awards at Google Cloud Next 2026 Demonstrating Cloud Technology Leadership in APAC

CloudMile is honored to receive four APAC awards at Google Cloud Next 2026. Building on momentum since 2024, CloudMile remains dedicated to delivering excellence in data and cloud leadership across the region.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Next 2026, the premier annual event for cloud technology, has officially kicked off in Las Vegas. Coming closely on the heels of the GTC conference, global attention has once again shifted toward the practical applications of Cloud and AI. CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud service provider in Southeast Asia and beyond, continues its streak of success this year. Following its championship win in the Greater China Region (GCR) at the Google Cloud Agent Build Challenge with its AI Agent platform "NewsSpark" earlier this year, CloudMile has now achieved a historic milestone by sweeping four Partner of the Year awards at the Next 2026 ceremony.

Proud moment for the CloudMile team at Google Cloud Next 2026. Celebrating this milestone together with our leadership team, including Jeremy Heng, Chief Commercial Officer of CloudMile.

CloudMile was honored as the Partner of the Year for both the Greater China Region (GCR) and Southeast Asia (SEA), showcasing its exceptional delivery capabilities across complex regional markets, diverse regulatory landscapes, and multilingual environments. In the technical categories, CloudMile also secured two specialized APAC regional awards: Databases and Infrastructure Modernization: Migration. These accolades recognize CloudMile's world-class expertise in large-scale database modernization and high-difficulty, zero-downtime cloud migration projects, cementing its position as the preferred partner for enterprises optimizing core business data and IT architectures.

As a leading AI and cloud provider in Asia, CloudMile has served over 1,400 global enterprises. The "Google Cloud Partner of the Year" awards are the highest honors within the Google Cloud ecosystem, with rigorous selection criteria requiring partners to achieve the highest standards in technical implementation, revenue growth, and customer service experience.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, stated "CloudMile has demonstrated incredible innovative momentum and technical depth over the past year. Whether through their deep roots in Greater China or their rapid expansion across Southeast Asia, CloudMile consistently helps customers transform Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology into tangible business value. Their exceptional performance, particularly in database modernization and large-scale migrations, makes them an indispensable core ally in driving digital transformation across the APAC region."

Maintaining a commitment to technical excellence, CloudMile has obtained "Dual-Government AI Certifications," being selected as a consultant partner for Singapore's Enterprise Compute Initiative (ECI) and receiving AI Agency Accreditation from Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs. With a presence spanning Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, CloudMile's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia, established two years ago, continues to exert significant influence. In collaboration with Google Cloud's "GO-CLOUD Talent Program," the initiative is expected to benefit over 300,000 technical talents this year.

Spencer Liu, Founder and Chairman of CloudMile, expressed his gratitude for the honors, stating: "Sweeping four major awards is the ultimate validation of the CloudMile team's technical prowess and passion for service. From winning the AI Agent championship earlier this year to receiving these four APAC honors today, we have proven that CloudMile not only masters the forefront of Generative AI but also excels in implementing complex cloud infrastructure engineering. This honor belongs to our teams across Asia and the 1,400+ enterprise clients who place their trust in us. In this AI-driven new era, we will continue to use 'trust' as our foundation, deeply invest in local talent cultivation, and help customers extract value from data, leading Asian enterprises to maintain absolute competitiveness in the digital economy."

In Singapore, CloudMile is executing an "AI First" strategy in line with Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0, which emphasises scaling AI across systems and sectors for real-world impact. In the public sector, CloudMile is focusing its investments on four key government sectors: Defense, Homeland Security, Transport, and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL). These sectors reflect where AI is being operationalised at scale, spanning national security, critical infrastructure, and talent development. On the enterprise front, the focus is on strengthening and expanding existing accounts by building deeper, long-term partnerships, rather than prioritising new logo acquisition.

In the mid-market segment, CloudMile is accelerating its expansion by leveraging government AI grants, including the DISG Enterprise Compute Initiative (ECI), to help more businesses access enterprise-grade AI solutions.

Across all segments, CloudMile is strengthening its vertical expertise by consolidating proven use cases across key industries, while embedding strong data and AI governance practices to ensure solutions are scalable, secure, and trusted. This positions CloudMile as a trusted AI domain partner, not just a cloud provider.

Augustin Chan, Country Manager, CloudMile Singapore, commented: "Singapore sits at the centre of our Southeast Asia ambitions, and this recognition from Google Cloud validates our 'AI First' strategy. We're not in the business of just selling cloud. We focus on building long-term partnerships with government, enterprises, and mid-market organisations that are serious about competing in the AI era. By engaging at the CxO level and delivering solutions that address real operational challenges - from public sector resilience to enterprise AI adoption - we are helping Singapore organisations move from AI exploration to AI execution."

Looking ahead, CloudMile will continue to build on this momentum, providing comprehensive services including technical consulting, managed cloud services, cybersecurity, data, and AI. By leveraging a market-leading technical team, CloudMile is committed to partnering with enterprises to move toward a smarter and more digitally resilient future across Singapore and the broader region.

About CloudMile Group

CloudMile Group is a leading AI technology group in Asia, integrating core capabilities in AI, Security, and FinOps. It provides comprehensive solutions spanning data governance, cloud operational efficiency, and security resilience, helping enterprises accelerate transformation in the AI-driven era. As a multinational group focused on talent development and innovation, it offers customized services through its technical brand, CloudMile, and its strategic consultancy brand, Electrum Cloud. Dual-headquartered in Taiwan and Singapore, CloudMile serves over 1,400 enterprises across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit https://cloudmile.ai/en

SOURCE CloudMile