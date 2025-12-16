Club Med expands brand presence in Canada with the announcement of Club Med Tremblant, in partnership with management company Alderan

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the world leader in premium all-inclusive mountain and beach resorts, announced the development of Club Med Tremblant, marking a strategic expansion of its presence in North America. The new resort marks the brand's second Canadian resort, after the successful opening of Club Med Québec Charlevoix in 2021 and elevates Club Med's global mountain leadership with existing resorts in Canada, France, Italy, China, Switzerland, and Japan.

Rémy Bourgeon, President of Alderan, and Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America & the Caribbean

"Canada continues to be a key market in our North American growth strategy," said Carolyne Doyon, CEO Club Med North America & Caribbean. "With the upcoming opening of Club Med Tremblant, we are thrilled to introduce a new destination offering an original premium all-inclusive mountain experience, providing immersive, one-of-a-kind vacations that have defined Club Med for decades."

On December 05, Carolyne Doyon and Rémy Bourgeon, President of Alderan, representing SCPI Comète, signed a major financing agreement for the construction of Club Med Tremblant. In parallel, Alderan, on behalf of SCPI Comète, acquired the land from real estate developer Brivia.

Nestled in the heart of the Laurentians, one of North America's most iconic four‑season destinations, Mont‑Tremblant is known for world‑class skiing, vibrant village life, and striking natural landscapes. Scheduled to open in December 2028, Club Med Tremblant will offer a premium all‑inclusive mountain experience inspired by a contemporary Alpine chalet, combining playful charm with a warm, refined atmosphere.

Designed for families and active travelers, the resort will offer ski-in/ski-out access with daily lift tickets included, gourmet dining inspired by Alpine heritage with a local twist, Kids Clubs for children from 04 months to 17 years, wellness facilities, and various summer activities, delivered by Club Med's multicultural team of G.Os and G.Es.

As the region's first premium all-inclusive resort, Club Med Tremblant is projected to create nearly 300 direct jobs, alongside comparable indirect roles, with approximately half of employees housed on-site. The resort will target LEED and Green Globe certifications and develop partnerships with regional suppliers and experience providers to reflect the spirit of the Laurentians while contributing to the local community.

Previously, Club Med and Station Mont Tremblant signed agreements to develop future partnerships, especially on the ski school, while also including commitments from Station Mont Tremblant to carry out new improvements to the mountain.

Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, who was later joined by French businessman, Gilbert Trigano, Club Med pioneered the all-inclusive concept and childcare with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. With more than 75 years of rich history, Club Med operates nearly 70 premium beach and mountain resorts in 40 countries across 5 continents with new openings and renovations planned every year, offering even more hidden treasures to worldwide travelers.

Thanks to the support of its shareholder, Fosun Tourism Group, and the success of its repositioning strategy, today Club Med is not only the world leader in premium, all-inclusive vacations, but also a global brand offering unique experiences to active families and couples worldwide. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentle Organizers (G.Os) and Gentle Employees (G.Es), representing 110 nationalities.

Tremblant

Tremblant is a top year-round destination that offers an exciting and unforgettable experience, from the mountain summit to the charming pedestrian village at its base, secured its place among the top 05 ski destinations in Canada. Whether visiting with family, as a couple, with friends, or in a group, Tremblant welcomes guests to 1,900 accommodation units across 13 hotels, close to 70 restaurants and shops.

Alderan

Alderan is an independent French portfolio management company, founded in 2015 by Rémy Bourgeon. Alderan manages, on behalf of six regulated funds intended for non-professional clients (SCPI) and professional clients (Professional OPCIs and other AIFs), as well as under managed mandates, the acquisition, management, valuation, and arbitration of real estate assets.

SCPI Comète

Comète is a diversified SCPI created by Alderan, intended to invest strictly outside mainland France, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 980.596.811.

SOURCE Club Med