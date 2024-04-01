CLUB MED MARKS A YEAR OF GROWTH IN 2023 WITH AN OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Healthy demand for beach and mountain holidays, an aggressive global expansion plan and strong mountain leadership drive Club Med's optimistic outlook for 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the global leader in premium all-inclusive holiday experiences, celebrates a year of resilience and significant achievements in 2023, marked by strong growth and financial performance. The group's 2023 results laid a solid foundation that reinforces its market leadership in Snow and Sun holidays across the globe with the anticipation of a robust outlook for 2024.

Reflecting on the results of 2023, Rachael Harding, CEO of Club Med ESAP Markets, said "Club Med's exceptional results are a testament to our market leadership in premium, all-inclusive holidays, especially in our mountain Resorts. Embracing our refreshed brand identity and campaign, 'That's l'Esprit Libre', we will continue to create experiences that allow our guests to disconnect from the worries and mental burden of everyday life to fully embrace the present. This will be achieved through doubling down on the essence of holidays with Club Med where well-designed spaces, curated sports and activities, signature festive ambience and our international team of G.Os are synonymous with our premium all-inclusive program. With a robust expansion plan, Club Med is well-positioned to cater to the travellers of today & tomorrow."

Based on encouraging performance indicators, Club Med gleaned insights on dominant travel trends and guest preferences that will guide business strategies in the months ahead. Some of the travel trends identified in the 2023 results include:

Reinforced Leadership in Premium, All-inclusive Holidays

Commitment towards Sustainability and Eco-tourism

Appeal of Snow Holidays

Embracing Summer Mountains

Looking forward to 2024 and beyond, Club Med continues its ambition to be the most desirable holiday lifestyle brand and is poised for dynamic growth and expansion with plans to introduce several new Resorts in key destinations worldwide. Some of the upcoming new openings and renovation highlights include:

New Eco-Chic Resort: Club Med Borneo, Malaysia (2025)

(2025) New Exclusive Collection Property: Club Med Gramado, Brazil (2025)

(2025) New Beach & Safari Resort: Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari (2026)

Renovation: Club Med Phuket, Thailand (2024)

