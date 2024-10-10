CMC Global Celebrates Dual Triumph at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024

CMC Global celebrated a double win at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024, for Automation in Aviation and Software in IT Services, reinforcing its innovation and Southeast Asia expansion, particularly in Singapore.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Global , a leading name in Vietnam's tech industry, proudly announced its double win at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024. The company received accolades for its excellence in Automation in Aviation and Software in IT Services, solidifying its position as a key technological innovator in the region.

These accolades highlight CMC Global's dedication to driving technological breakthroughs and delivering transformative solutions across multiple industries. This achievement aligns with the company's broader strategy of expanding its influence in the APAC region, with a strong focus on Singapore, the rapidly growing technology hub in Southeast Asia.

Singapore, with its advanced digital infrastructure and business-friendly environment, presents vast opportunities for technology providers like CMC Global. As a hub for innovation, CMC Global aims to leverage this potential by offering enhanced digital solutions across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, retail, and banking, driving digital transformation forward.

As part of its growth strategy, CMC Global aims to lead in Business Process Automation, focusing on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Low-Code platforms. The company plans to drive digital transformation by integrating RPA, AI, Cloud, and emerging technologies into its services.

In the near term, CMC Global will further advance towards Hyper Automation, broadening its capabilities beyond RPA and Low-Code by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). This comprehensive approach will enable clients to optimize their operations and unlock greater business value through intelligent automation, a critical factor for staying competitive in today's fast-evolving digital economy.

Building on recent successes, CMC Global is set to launch the "Enable Your AI-X" initiative, which focuses on driving global innovation through AI. This initiative will help businesses streamline processes and create more efficient digital infrastructures.

By equipping clients with cutting-edge AI solutions, the AI-X initiative aligns with CMC Global's vision to become a global tech leader by 2028, significantly contributing to its growth while supporting businesses in Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys.

As technology continues to reshape industries across the region, CMC Global's expertise and innovative solutions are well-positioned to help businesses in Singapore and beyond realize their full potential.

