CMC Global Secures Double Victory at Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024

CMC Global's double win at the 2024 Asian Technology Excellence Awards strengthens its role in driving digital transformation (DX) in Malaysia.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Global , a leading player in Vietnam's technology landscape, proudly announced its double win at the prestigious Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024 in two categories: Automation in Aviation, and Software in IT Services. These accolades further solidify CMC Global's reputation as a key innovator in the region.

These accolades highlight CMC Global's commitment to pioneering technological advancements and delivering transformative solutions across various sectors. This success not only strengthens the company's competitive edge in the APAC region but also directly supports its growth and strategic objectives in Malaysia. The recognition underscores CMC Global's expertise in providing innovative DX solutions, which will help build trust with Malaysian businesses seeking cutting-edge technology services.

As CMC Global expands its influence, the company is positioning itself as the top provider of Business Process Automation (RPA and Low-Code) solutions in the region. The firm plans to lead the next wave of technological advancement by offering integrated DX services that incorporate Low-Code, RPA, AI, Cloud, and other advanced technologies. Looking ahead, CMC Global is preparing for the transition to Hyper Automation, expanding beyond Low-Code and RPA by incorporating AI and Machine Learning. This holistic approach enables clients to streamline operations while maximizing their business value through smart automation.

Building on these impressive achievements, CMC Global is ready to elevate its innovation with the "Enable Your AI-X" initiative. This transformative strategy aims to drive global innovation through AI, focusing on enhancing AI capabilities to empower businesses by optimizing processes, improving cognitive functions, and creating more efficient digital infrastructures.

The AI-X strategy not only supports CMC's clients with AI solutions but also plays a crucial role in the company's broader vision to become a global technology leader by 2028. With AI at the forefront, this initiative is set to significantly contribute to CMC Global's growth and success in the years to come.

As a member of CMC Corporation , and with over 300 global clients across industries such as Automotive, Banking, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, CMC Global is well-positioned to drive DX and innovation, particularly in Malaysia and throughout Southeast Asia, helping businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

For more details, visit https://cmcglobal.com.vn/ .

For hi-res image of CMC Global, please click HERE

SOURCE CMC Global