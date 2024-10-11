CMC Global Wins Dual Awards, Leading the Technological Charge in Southeast Asia

CMC Global proudly announces its double win at the 2024 Asian Technology Excellence Awards, reinforcing its leadership in Southeast Asia and focusing on driving digital transformation and operational efficiency in the Thai market.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Global has recently solidified its standing as a leading technology provider by winning the Asian Technology Excellence Award (Vietnam area) for Automation in Aviation and for Software in IT Services. These prestigious accolades underscore the company's commitment to pioneering technological advancements and delivering transformative solutions across various sectors.

With a strategic focus on the rapidly growing Thai market, CMC Global is well-positioned to support local businesses in their modernization and innovation efforts. The company's expertise in cutting-edge digital transformation solutions makes it a trusted partner for Thai industries aiming to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer engagement, and boost competitiveness.

CMC Global is committed to becoming Southeast Asia's top provider of Business Process Automation (RPA, Low-Code) solutions, driving the next wave of technological advancement. Through integrated digital transformation services—including Low-Code, RPA, AI, and Cloud—the company aims to offer comprehensive solutions. Expanding beyond Low-Code and RPA, CMC Global plans to implement Hyper Automation, incorporating AI and Machine Learning (ML) to streamline operations and maximize business value through intelligent automation.

Building on these impressive achievements, CMC is poised to take its innovation to the next level with its latest approach to digital transformation — "Enable Your AI-X". The AI-X strategy of CMC Corporation is a transformative initiative aimed at driving global innovation through artificial intelligence (AI). Focused on enhancing AI capabilities, the strategy seeks to empower businesses by optimizing processes, improving cognitive functions, and creating more efficient digital infrastructures.

As a member of CMC Corporation, CMC Global specializes in addressing complex business needs, delivering top-tier services in AI, Cloud, Hyper Automation, IoT, and Low-Code solutions. With a portfolio that includes over 300 global clients spanning sectors such as Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, the company is making significant strides in the technology landscape.

Thailand's potential as a key player in Southeast Asia's economic growth aligns perfectly with CMC Global's vision. By leveraging its award-winning technologies and innovative solutions, CMC Global is poised to play a crucial role in the region's digital transformation journey, contributing to a more competitive and dynamic business environment.

For more details, visit https://cmcglobal.com.vn/ .

