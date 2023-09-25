CMC Invest Disrupts Online Brokerage Market by Bringing Significant Savings and Long-Term Value to Investors

CMC Invest is a platform that provides customers with a great value-for-money proposition, allowing them to trade globally listed shares, ETFs, REITs, and Money Markets across 15 global markets, with Wealth Management, Fractional Options and Futures to follow.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTSE-listed online financial trading firm CMC Markets Plc today announces the launch of its new online and mobile trading platform, "CMC Invest", for investors based in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region.

CMC Invest Offers Best-in-class Value and Savings

CMC Invest is poised to disrupt the online brokerage market by providing clients with the best value-for-money platform. All new sign-ups, starting at the Gold tier, receive free monthly trades (i.e. no commission/platform fees) for the first 5 trades for US, Canada, UK, and Hong Kong stocks and first 2 trades for Singapore stocks, with this moving to 10 and 20 trades (for US, Canada, UK and Hong Kong) and 5 and 10 trades (for Singapore) with Platinum and Diamond tiering. The total value for the Gold tier, which includes data access, TradingView charts, other services and savings, is worth approximately SGD 200 per month.

Additionally, clients who are actively trading Hong Kong stocks will benefit significantly in cost savings as they will not be charged brokerage, trading fees and transaction taxes. They are also not subjected to settlement and platform fees, nor custody and safekeep fees. Importantly, clients will have access to 2,866 HK Securities, REITs and ETFs, not just the Top 50 names on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Head of CMC Invest (Singapore), Christopher Forbes, said: "Our vision was to provide a platform that arms investors with comprehensive tools and insights to navigate the financial landscape, so they can achieve their financial goals. From the onboarding to navigation to daily usage, it had to be easy to use for our customers. In this saturated market, setting ourselves apart was not simply about pricing, but more about confronting the hidden expenses that have crept into the industry – from platform fees and settlement fees to inactivity costs — that erode investors' capital and confidence. Our commitment to creating a platform that serves everyone is a source of great pride, and we are thrilled to unveil it today. Upon license approval, we aim to offer wealth management, OTC Options, and aspire to eventually develop CMC Invest into a single super app to meet our clients' needs."

An Investment App That Values Transparency

The fear of undisclosed fees has long deterred many investors from trusting online investment platforms. This inspired CMC Invest's mission to focus on transparency in an era where headline-grabbing tactics attract customers with promises of earnings but loaded hidden costs or short-term benefits instead negatively compound performance over time.

As CMC Invest is created by investors for investors, it understands the frustrations that come with losing earned profits to high platform costs. As part of its ethos, CMC Invest wants to support investors in achieving their long-term wealth plans and it believes that trading platforms should not look to reap profits off the back of these desires. This means no hidden fees or charges such as platform fees, inactivity fees, or settlement fees.

A Product that is Built Upon Trust

CMC Markets has offered CFDs in Singapore since 2007 and has built a trusted reputation spanning 16 years. CMC Markets offers its platforms and services to over 1 million accounts globally. The launch of CMC Invest, a dedicated Share Trading platform, was driven by valuable feedback from its clients to offer this service. The Invest platform is live in Australia and the United Kingdom and is market leading. The introduction of Invest into Asia will allow CMC to better serve its customers in Singapore and within Southeast Asia as it continues its global expansion.

To commemorate the official launch of CMC Invest, investors will also be able to benefit from the attractive promotions below:

Minimum SGD 1,000 across at least 2 trades within 90 days of account opening date – iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

across at least 2 trades within 90 days of account opening date – Minimum SGD 3,000 across at least 2 trades within 90 days of account opening date – iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF

across at least 2 trades within 90 days of account opening date Minimum SGD 10,000 across at least 3 trades of SGD 3,000 within 90 days of account opening date – Tesla Inc shares capped at 2,000 customers

The platform provides customers with access to an extensive selection of listed products, complemented by a suite of research tools, including TradingView Charting, ESG rankings, Opto content (Thematic Investing) and fundamental data. Moreover, CMC Invest goes beyond offering only the most popularly traded securities. As a broker that provides not just the top 50 popular equities, it provides a comprehensive range of listed securities to cater to the diverse needs of its clients. With its expansive capabilities, CMC Invest aims to become a one-stop solution for investors at any scale.

Founder and CEO, CMC Markets, Peter Cruddas, in response to the launch of CMC Invest in Singapore, said: "Following the successful application and granting of our full investment licence from MAS (Capital Markets Services Licence) I am pleased and proud to announce the launch of our new investment platform business in Singapore.

What is especially pleasing is that we have leveraged off our existing global investment technology where we service major banks and institutional clients alongside our retail business. Globally we hold over 1 million investment accounts. Now we are bringing that technology to Singapore. Our aim is to drive down transactions costs and emulate our global success in Singapore and the Southeast Asian markets, using our Singapore hub to expand in the region. The launch of CMC Invest Singapore is a major step to expand in the region and serve our existing clients and a new generation of investors by giving them the tools, charts, and insights to make long-term investment decisions. Exciting times ahead."

To sign up for an account with CMC Invest, please visit http://www.cmcinvest.sg

About CMC Markets Group

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC Markets"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The Group serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore.

CMC Markets has operated in Singapore since 2007, and its new CMC Markets Singapore Invest Pte. Ltd entity in Singapore ("CMC Invest Singapore") has recently received a Capital Markets Services Licence ("CMSL") from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to offer listed Equities, ETFs, Options and Futures on its Invest platform to customers.

Headquartered in the UK, CMC Markets offers an award-winning, online, and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade financial instruments including shares, ETFs, options and Contracts for Difference.

More information is available at: http://www.cmcmarkets.com/group/

© CMC Markets Singapore Invest Pte. Ltd. Co. Reg. No./UEN 202217639M ("CMC Invest"). Regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Capital Markets Services License No: 101320). CMC Invest provides an execution-only service.

This advertisement does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person. It is not to be regarded, or construed, as providing any financial, investment or trading advice/recommendation. All forms of trading and investments carry risks and may not suit everyone, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Such activities may not be suitable for everyone so ensure you understand the risks involved and consider carefully whether the financial product is suitable for you before investing or trading. Refer to important information/risk disclosure on the website at www.cmcinvest.sg . This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE CMC Markets Plc