CMC Japan Opens Third Office: A Major Step In AI Transformation and Business Expansion

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, CMC Japan - the Japanese subsidiary of CMC Global celebrated the opening of its third office in Tokyo - a key milestone in its 7-year journey of bringing Vietnamese technology to Japan. This expansion highlights CMC Japan's leadership in advancing the "AI-X" strategy, further solidifying its position following its membership in the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

CMC’s Leadership Celebrates The Opening of CMC Japan's Third Office

Under the theme "Enable Your AI-X," the inauguration ceremony of CMC Japan's third office was held at the Gajoen Tokyo Hotel, Japan, underscoring CMC's efforts to accelerate the global "AI Transformation" Strategy for the 2024-2028 period. The new office is a pivotal step in executing this ambitious vision.

Presenting about the AI Transformation Strategy, Mr. Nguyen Chung Chinh Chairman/CEO of CMC Corporation, stated: "Japan has been a cornerstone in CMC's global expansion strategy for over three decades. Our achievements in Japan have paved the way for further growth in challenging markets like the U.S. and Europe. Opening our third office here marks a significant moment in our journey, reaffirming CMC'S dedication to leading AI transformation and providing cutting-edge solutions that empower clients in their digital transformation and AI-driven optimization."

On this occasion, CMC Japan also announced its membership in Keidanren, one of the most influential organizations in Japan's foreign economic relations and economic policy development. This opens the door to strategic collaboration with leading corporations and reaffirms CMC's commitment to contributing to Japan's socio-economic development through advanced AI solutions.

SOURCE CMC Global