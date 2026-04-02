CMES Vietnam 2026: Northern Vietnam's Largest Manufacturing Showcase to Open This August

HANOI, Vietnam, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition 2026, together with Vietnam International Industrial Automation & Robotics Exhibition, Vietnam International Electronic Components, Materials and Production Equipment Exhibition, and Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Exhibition, will launch as 2026 Vietnam Super Industrial Linkage Expo from August 26 to 28 at Vietnam Exposition Center, Dong Anh, Hanoi. As the largest and most comprehensive manufacturing industry event in Northern Vietnam, it serves as a key gateway for global manufacturers to access Vietnam's fast expanding market.

CMES Vietnam Machine Tool Exhibition 2026

Vietnam has become a core manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, with an 8.02% GDP growth in 2025 and a decade of trade surplus. 3C electronics and automotive industries are booming, driving surging demand for high-precision, automated, and intelligent machine tools and solutions for auto parts, 3C electronics, molds, and general machinery.

Backed by 22 years of exhibition expertise, CMES upgrades this event with a 30,000-square-meter space and over 700 leading global brands. It showcases full ranges of advanced equipment including 5-axis machine tools, CNC lathes, grinding machines, stamping lines, industrial robots, robotic arms, measuring tools, and injection molding machines, delivering one-stop localized solutions for industrial users.

The expo will host high-profile forums: Focus on Vietnam Industry 4.0: 2026 Digital and Intelligent Innovation Summit for Machine Tools and Vietnam High-Precision Machine Tools & Advanced Machining Technology Summit, gathering policymakers, associations, and industry leaders to discuss manufacturing upgrading and investment opportunities.

Professional services including on-site translation, business support, targeted industrial park buyer invitations, and one-to-one business matching will be provided to facilitate cooperation. The event is expected to draw more than 30,000 professional visitors across machinery, automation, plastics, electronics, and related sectors.

Visitor preregistration is now open for fast-track entry and exclusive benefits. Industry professionals are welcome to register online and seize the golden window of Vietnam's manufacturing upgrading.

Event Details:

Name: CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition

Date: August 26–28, 2026

Venue: Vietnam Exposition Center, Dong Anh, Hanoi

Become an exhibitor:

https://www.cmesvietnam.com/en/regExhibitor?city=vi&src=PR-1&uis=mts

Become a visitor:

https://www.cmesvietnam.com/en/regVisitor?city=vi&src=PR-1&uis=mts

SOURCE CMES Vietnam