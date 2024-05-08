HONG KONG, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) announces three new appointments to its Asia Pacific leadership team as CNN continues to expand its capabilities for Advertising, Distribution and Content Sales & Licensing partners. The appointments highlight CNN's commitment to the region at a time when the network is growing its partnerships with existing clients as well as generating new business and introducing new market solutions.

CNN International Commercial Adds Senior Appointments to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Karen Lay joins as Director of Commercial Distribution, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, her primary role is to spearhead CNNIC's distribution to non-residential customers, including hotels, and businesses across the region. With CNN already widely distributed in hotels, airlines and other commercial distribution partners, Lay will grow these partnerships and build new relationships, bringing new content and product offerings to market. Karen joins CNN with a wealth of experience in sales and strategy having held senior positions at Disney/ESPN, Lagardère Sports, WWE and SportFive. Lay reports into Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial.

With over two decades of experience working and leading teams across Asia, Sally Young returns to CNN in a leadership role driving CNN's advertising sales operations with a renewed focus on Greater China among other key markets. Based in Hong Kong, Young will develop strategic partnerships and foster relationships with key clients and agencies through creating global and regional campaigns that engage CNN audiences by drawing upon CNNIC's extensive creative, data and content solutions. Young reports into Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

Additionally, Kimmy Ho has been promoted to Senior Director, Content Sales & Licensing. Ho has a strong track record for success over several years with CNN's affiliate partners in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong and in her expanded role will now oversee content sales in all Southeast Asia markets. This includes the continued expansion of CNN Academy initiatives to train the next generation of journalists. Ho continues reporting into Konstantinos Oikonomou Vice President, Content Sales and Licensing, CNN International Commercial.

Commenting on the team expansions, Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said: "These appointments mark a pivotal addition to our sales leadership team, dedicated to delivering unparalleled cross-platform solutions fueled by data, content, insights, and creativity. I am delighted to welcome Sally back to our team, leveraging her extensive industry expertise and demonstrated success in driving sales growth across the APAC region. This appointment aligns with our strategic focus on Asia, and I am confident that her contribution will add considerable value to the way that advertising partners in the region can work with CNN."

Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial, added: "I am pleased to have Karen joining our team as she brings a wealth of expertise from esteemed tenures at prominent entertainment and sports entities. At a time when there is such competition for consumers' attention, CNN offers hotels, airlines and other partners authentic and impactful content packages that add to the customers experience and can provide a competitive edge. Karen's proven track record of monetising content and her vision for regional expansion align seamlessly with CNNIC's growth objectives."

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

